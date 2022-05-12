Relay records smashed by Rugby & Northampton girls in fantastic league win

Rugby & Northampton AC's record-breaking Under 15s 4x100m relay team

Having won the opening match of the Heart of England league, hopes were high of a strong performance and the R&N youngsters did not fail to produce.

The whole team performed superbly across the board – from sprinters, endurance runners, throwers and jumpers.

The hurdle squad set the scene, producing a whole string of outstanding performances with individual A string victories for Zak Thorpe, Jacob Vural and Isabella Banks.

Rugby & Northampton AC's Under 15s 4x300m relay team broke the club record and set the fastest time in the UK this year

The sprinters continued this run of victories through Olivia Monk, Ernest Kisel, Isabelle Knight, Robert Mitchell and Robbie Dale.

Nathan Lamb and Ella Darby then both stormed to glory in the 800m races whilst Isabelle Knight and Robbie Dale struck gold in the long jump.

It was the throws, however, where R&N really excelled with no less than five individual A string winners – Moyo Stumphusen, Josh Mozley, Afua Agordo, Charlie Cooke and Daisy Anne Hollingworth – with Charlie claiming double victory and Daisy- Anne claiming an unprecedented triple victory.

Team victory never seemed in doubt but the icing on the cake came in the relays with the Under 13 boys and girls both claiming impressive victories but the performances of the day came through the Under 15 girls.

The 4 x 300m team smashed the club record claiming victory in the fastest time in the UK this year with 2 min 55.0 secs.

And this was bettered by the 4 x 100m quartet of Grace McCollin, Lucy Boyes, Olivia Monk and Savannah Morgan, who stormed to an unbelievable time of 49.31 secs – one of the fastest times ever run by an British 4 x 100m club team.

The final score saw R & N finish with a massive points total of 652 points – over 200 points ahead of the second placed team, Birchfield Harriers.