Warwick's season continues to be affected by the weather and last Friday's meeting was the fourth to be abandoned this winter, reports David Hucker.
In view of the forecast, an inspection had been called for 4.00pm on Thursday afternoon but, in the event, the decision to call off the meeting was a formality. After 12mm of rain had fallen overnight, Gog Brook, which runs parallel to the back straight, had burst its banks leaving the course unraceable and with insufficient time for the water to drain away.
It will be fingers crossed that the current wet spell eases before the next meeting, Four Legged Friend Day, on Sunday 10 March. As well as horse racing, there will be dog shows and the latest running of the Pug Gold Cup.