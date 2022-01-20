River Raiders top in Thornfield indoor bowls gala for air ambulance

Winners River Raiders - Paul Sharp, Tina Grey, Mark Noble and Brian Webber

Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Club’s first charity gala of 2022 was in aid of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, writes Alan Jackson.

The format is three games of six ends, five points for a win, three for a draw and one point for every end won. Fourteen teams took to the green to see who was a high flyer and who was permanently grounded.

After two games, head into the break ‘Avengers’ were in top spot with 19 points. Two shots back in joint second place were ‘Three Plus One’ and ‘River Raiders’. Fourth place was a five-way tie between ‘Jaguar Ladies’, ‘Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers’, ‘The Believers’, ‘Team Sue’ and ‘Nappis 4’.

With all bowls bowled ‘River Raiders’ aka Brian Webber, Tina Grey, Mark Noble and Paul Sharp took the crown with 28 points. Second place, six points back, were ‘The Believers’.

Joint third, a further point behind, were ‘Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers’ and ‘Team Sue’, while 20 points secured ‘Avengers’ and ‘Colins Corinthians’ joint fifth place.