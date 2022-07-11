Royal Leamington bowlers enjoy an emphatic win over Wolvey

At home against Wolvey last weekend, the form of Royal Leamington Spa’s men was as hot as the weather.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:44 pm
The lady Yorkshire President’s team are pictured with all the Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club team, standing on the green in front of the main clubhouse.
All five rinks surged ahead from the off, and by the halfway point Spa led 69-19. The visitors had a marginally better second half but Spa still completed an emphatic 129-62.

Jerry Horne (26-9) and Mervyn Taylor (27-10) skipped Spa’s best two rinks, closely followed by Graham White (25-9), Dave Gardner (28-17) and Greville Reader (23-17).

Spa’s ladies meanwhile played host to a touring team brought by the President of the Ladies Section of the Yorkshire Bowling Association. The 6-rink contest proved a very tight affair. With the visitors holding a 13-shot halfway lead.

A second half charge by Spa so nearly turned the game around, but despite the best efforts of Val Roberts, Diane Murray, Dawn Horne and Janice White, they lost 95-94.

