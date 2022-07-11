All five rinks surged ahead from the off, and by the halfway point Spa led 69-19. The visitors had a marginally better second half but Spa still completed an emphatic 129-62.
Jerry Horne (26-9) and Mervyn Taylor (27-10) skipped Spa’s best two rinks, closely followed by Graham White (25-9), Dave Gardner (28-17) and Greville Reader (23-17).
Spa’s ladies meanwhile played host to a touring team brought by the President of the Ladies Section of the Yorkshire Bowling Association. The 6-rink contest proved a very tight affair. With the visitors holding a 13-shot halfway lead.
A second half charge by Spa so nearly turned the game around, but despite the best efforts of Val Roberts, Diane Murray, Dawn Horne and Janice White, they lost 95-94.