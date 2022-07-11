The lady Yorkshire President’s team are pictured with all the Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club team, standing on the green in front of the main clubhouse.

All five rinks surged ahead from the off, and by the halfway point Spa led 69-19. The visitors had a marginally better second half but Spa still completed an emphatic 129-62.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerry Horne (26-9) and Mervyn Taylor (27-10) skipped Spa’s best two rinks, closely followed by Graham White (25-9), Dave Gardner (28-17) and Greville Reader (23-17).

Spa’s ladies meanwhile played host to a touring team brought by the President of the Ladies Section of the Yorkshire Bowling Association. The 6-rink contest proved a very tight affair. With the visitors holding a 13-shot halfway lead.