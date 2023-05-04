Royal Leamington Spa Amateur Boxing Club were out in full force with three boxers out over the previous weekend.

Jerome Turpin, Adi Kelly and Ralph Iraland all boxed well in their respective bouts with Turpin coming away with a third round stoppage.

Turpin made tough work by using his unique style to overpower and dominate which left his opponent with a bad nose bleed, ending the fight with a TKO.

Iraland came away with a unanimous win showcasing his skills and dominating his opponent through all three rounds taking the win comfortably.

Kelly also showcased his boxing ability narrowly missing out on the win to a good opponent.

