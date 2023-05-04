Jerome Turpin, Adi Kelly and Ralph Iraland all boxed well in their respective bouts with Turpin coming away with a third round stoppage.
Turpin made tough work by using his unique style to overpower and dominate which left his opponent with a bad nose bleed, ending the fight with a TKO.
Iraland came away with a unanimous win showcasing his skills and dominating his opponent through all three rounds taking the win comfortably.
Kelly also showcased his boxing ability narrowly missing out on the win to a good opponent.
All three boxers are always in the gym training giving it 100 per cent each session dedicating their time and effort.They all have a bright future in this sport.