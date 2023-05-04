Register
Royal Leamington Spa ABC trio on form in recent bouts

Royal Leamington Spa Amateur Boxing Club were out in full force with three boxers out over the previous weekend.

By Sports Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 11:53 BST

Jerome Turpin, Adi Kelly and Ralph Iraland all boxed well in their respective bouts with Turpin coming away with a third round stoppage.

Turpin made tough work by using his unique style to overpower and dominate which left his opponent with a bad nose bleed, ending the fight with a TKO.

Iraland came away with a unanimous win showcasing his skills and dominating his opponent through all three rounds taking the win comfortably.

Kelly also showcased his boxing ability narrowly missing out on the win to a good opponent.

All three boxers are always in the gym training giving it 100 per cent each session dedicating their time and effort.They all have a bright future in this sport.