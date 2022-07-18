Royal Leamington Spa quartet crowned Warwickshire Ladies ‘Senior Fours’ champions

Having won through several rounds played earlier in the season, Spa’s quartet eased past Nuneaton in the morning semi-final by 25 shots to 9.

It set up a final with a rink from Stratford with Leamington opening up an early 9-3 lead, But White and co found themselves pegged back to 9 shots apiece after 9 ends. However, they steadied the ship and with an unassailable 22-10 lead with just one end remaining, their opponents conceded the game.