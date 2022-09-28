Royal Leamington Spa’s Amateur Boxing Club coach Lean Gunton looking in inspire next generation

Leah, left celebrates a victory.

Trend-setting Leah has become England Boxing’s first female coach after passing her qualifications.

And the Coventry Uni student is now looking forward to making a difference.

“I was so excited when I found out I had passed my level one,” she said. “It is really rewarding to be the first female coach in the area.

“It gives me the opportunity to make an impact on other boxers and people who want to start in boxing, especially females.

“It is a great chance to inspire the next generation.”

As well as coaching dedicated Leah is also a boxer and has previously won gold in The Women's Winter Box Cup – a major international competition for female boxers held by England Boxing.

She is planning to continue fighting and has been entered into England Boxing’s Senior Development League.

“I will still be doing both at the same time”, she added. “There's quite a few boxers in our club so it will help the current coaches out a bit.

“As soon as I finish uni its straight to training, so it is hard getting any free time, but if you love something and are motivated you will do it.”

A club spokesperson praised Leah for commitment.

"We are very proud of Leah,” they said. “She has already inspired young females to get involved with boxing and works hard with the community.