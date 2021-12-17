Rugby A go top of the Leamington table-tennis league

.

Rugby A moved to the summit of Division 1 after an 8-2 success at St Georges A. Adrian Pilgrim won his three and Danny Ricks matched him, though Damon Fenton took Ricks to 5. Matt Outhwaite won twice but fell 9-11 in the 5th to Earl Sweeney. Fenton and Sweeney took the doubles. Second placed Colebridge A were held to a draw by Oxhill whose Tony West grabbed a hat-trick. Anthony Ellis lent support with a single and joined West to win the doubles. Michael Browne and Kate Hughes posted braces for the reigning champions and Mike Rinnhofer added one. Lillington Free Church A sit in third but were made to fight by their B side. Lee Dorning won his three and Ricardo Bolanos won two , including an 11-9 in the 5th win over James Robertson. Dave Ramsey joined Dorning to win the deciding doubles. Junior Chris Ho starred for B with a double and Tom Hunt and Robertson notched singles. St Georges B won 6-4 against Free Church C with Laurence Sweeney a triple winner. Mark Jackson had two wins and Tony Deren held one. Thirteen year old Rex Wong won twice, giving him 10 wins from 15 matches, Harry Gwilliam once and Gwilliam and Harry Purewal pocketed the doubles. Wellesbourne defeated struggling Rugby B 8-2, Alan Cotton unbeaten and Clive Irwin and Gary Stewart winning two apiece but finding Niall Herbert too strong.

Third placed WCC Bears overcame Colebridge B 7-3 in Division 2. Paul Calloway and Pat McCabe won all their points with Michael Credland, Mike Evetts and Jason Rainey all accounting for the returning Phil Paine who went down 13-15 in the 5th to Rainey and 9-11 in the 5th to Evetts. WCC Coots are a point behind Bears but were held to a draw by St Georges C. Number one “Yogi” won his three for Council and partnered Mark Freeman in a winning doubles, Freeman adding one. Georges bounced back through Richard Grover (2), Jerry Simmons (2) and Steve Proctor (1).

There are joint leaders in Division 3. Free Church F made it 37 points from 5 matches when Jerry and Jun Chung and Daniel Stone whitewashed Rugby E. Whitnash have the same return but dropped the doubles match against Nomads Dragons. Monika Tomaszek, Greg Swan and Dennis Woodhead won all the singles. Nomads Codgers joined Free Church H on 21 points after trouncing them 8-2 but they have played a match less. Les Hoggins and Kim Wong were treble winners and Richard Miles lost out only to Chris Jones. Jones paired with Darren Laffey to secure the doubles. Eathorpe A pipped Free Church G 6-4 with Kieran Podbury posting three. Chris Atkins won twice and Jim Levack once. Tom Fletcher won two for Church, Mum Tracey had one win and the duo took the doubles 3-1.

Division 4 leaders Free Church I were taken to the wire by their K side, winning 6-4. Nathan Jackson won his three but was extended to 5 by both Lucy Duncan and Sajiv Swamy. Joe Hamer and Morgan Page took singles and Jackson and Page won the doubles. Duncan and Swamy shared K’s points. Eathorpe B are just 4 points behind from one less match. They walloped bottom team WCC Flounders 9-1. Mark Bastick and Roger Palmer were unbeaten and John Ablett nailed two. Simon Chalker won the consolation.

Nomads Enigmas kept up their attempt on the Division A title when edging Eathorpe D 3-2. Paul Jamieson and Malc Macfarlane both won singles and combined to win the doubles 13-11 in the 5th. Neither could master Chris Atkins. Free Church L are their nearest challengers with 16 points from 5 matches after sweeping aside Free Church M 5-0 through David and Keith Knott. Rugby G have 15 points from 6 matches but went down 2-3 to Eathorpe C for whom Paul Deavall won two. Shaun Martin chipped in with one. Kal Singh won a single for Rugby and guided Grace Newman to a doubles win.

There is no stopping Ashorne A in Division B who are 8 points clear at the top. Andy Coonan and Roger Pye were ruthless when collecting all 5 points at Eathorpe E. Fissc are second but were pipped by Free Church N whose Mark Singleton won his two and then steered young Arnav Mulay to the doubles. Mark Kingham and Neil Mudie replied. Free Church O have an outside chance of promotion and Ollie and Mark Endersby kept up the pressure with a 5-0 win over Rugby H.

Division C leaders Radford increased their lead to 8 points after beating Free Church P 4-1. Ian Ogden won two and Lee Edwards won both singles in 5. Sam Groom and Susie Swan’s consolation came via the doubles. Ashorne B are second and beat Rugby I 4-1. Martin Hamer won his two and won the doubles with Navdeep Mehay who won once. Nicolas Jacko scored for Rugby.

Division D is arguably the closest 2 a-side competition and second met third with Free Church Q edging Free Church R 3-2 to sit two clear of their club-mates. Finn Bradley won his two for Q and James Delahaye beat Alex Bosworth 11-9 in the 5th. Matt Hayes won a single for R and joined Bosworth to win the doubles.

National Cadet League Day 2

Two teams representing Lillington Free Church played on Day 2 of the National Cadet (u15) League in Cirencester on Sunday. Both had qualified for Division 1 after Day 1.

Lillington’s A side swept aside the opposition beating both their B team and Wessex 1 9-0 and Littleton of Evesham 8-1. Rex Wong, Jun Chung and Daniel Stone showed impressive form and all three defeated Thomas Agonbar of the Wessex team who is ranked at 58 in the England Cadet ranking list.