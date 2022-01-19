Rugby A now top of Leamington Table Tennis League after win over County Council Bats

.

Rugby A have risen to first place in Division 1 of the Leamington League following their 8-2 disposal of 5th placed County Council Bats. Matt Outhwaite and Ryan Lines picked up 7 of the points with Danny Ricks beating Simon Griew who was perhaps unfortunate to lose two matches 9-11 in the 5th . Dan Busby and Martin Hunter responded. Lillington Free Church A sit two points behind after taking out reigning Champions Colebridge A 8-2. Lee Dorning maintained his 100% record with a triple and took the doubles with Dave Ramsey. Ramsey and Sam Weaving bagged two apiece both losing to Hawley Ellicott, Ramsey by the finest of margins 10-12 in the 5th. County Council Antelopes in 8th, pipped Wellesbourne in 9th 6-4. Mark Woolerton won three for the victors and secured the doubles with Paul Calloway who won twice. Alan Cotton (2), Clive Irwin (1) and Gary Stewart (1) replied. New club Oxhill fought out a draw with St Georges B for whom Mark Jackson was unbeatable. Tony Deren and Jason Tustain added singles. Anthony Ellis and Anthony Gorman both took braces for the villagers and combined to pocket the doubles 12-10 in the 5th.

Nomads Aces took 3 points off leaders Free Church D in Division 2. Simon Nolan won two and Andy Davies one but Chris Blowey’s maximum plus the doubles with Owain Jones, who won twice, ensured Church success. Roald Myers with a single took his side to 7. Flavels are third defeating Free Church E 6-4. Shivam Kapor won his three, Trevor Bradley won twice and the pair won the doubles. Ming Fan got two of the Church points with Eduardo Bolanos and Anthony Smith adding singles. County Council Coots moved into 4th beating 7th placed Rugby C 7-3. The star performer, however, was Rugby’s Tomas Jacko who recorded a maximum. Mark Freeman, Cliff Jackson and “Yogi” all won twice with Freeman and Jackson winning the doubles. Colebridge B collared St Georges C 7-3 with Jason Rainey a treble hero. Dean Hicks (2) and Andrew Rowland (1) supported and Hicks joined Rainey for the doubles. Andy Caine bagged a couple for Georges and Richard Grover added one.

The only result to hand in Division 3 is the draw between Nomads Codgers and County Council Dinos. Les Hoggins (2) and Kim Wong (2) grabbed the doubles to ensure parity for the Codgers but neither could master Stuart Ayres who won his three. Colin Astbury and Doug Lowe chipped in with singles.

Eathorpe B closed the gap on Division 4 leaders Free Church I to 3 when they defeated Free Church J 7-3. Mark Bastick was their star with a hat-trick, Jim Levack won twice as well as taking the doubles with Bastick and John Ablett posted one. Junior Michael Khovanov had his best result of the season with two wins and Phil Booth accounted for Ablett. Improving Free Church K defeated County Council Flounders 8-2 with Lucy Duncan recording a treble and winning the doubles with Radu Draghici. Draghici won two, as did Sajiv Swamy, both losing to Eric Barthorpe.

In Division A, top side Nomads Enigmas held off one of their nearest rivals, Free Church L, 3-2, though the match hinged on the 12-10 in the 5th victory of Malc Macfarlane over David Knott. Team-mate Paul Jamieson won his two but Ashley Knott avenged his brother when clashing with Macfarlane and the Knott duo won the doubles. Eathorpe D squeezed past Free Church M 3-2 with Chris Atkins winning two and steering his son Josh to a comfortable doubles success. Deva Bakthisaran and Barney Holton both took a single.

Ashorne A cemented their hold on Division B with a 5-0 trouncing of Rugby H, Andy Coonan and Steve Handsley wrapping up the points.