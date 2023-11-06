Rugby A hosted Lillington Free Church C and overcame them 8-2 to maintain their position in the top half of Division 1 in the Leamington Table Tennis League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Lines was in top form winning his three. Matt Outhwaite also remained unbeaten though his scores against Church’s junior Daniel Stone demonstrate the progress the latter is making.

Outhwaite won -9, 8,-9,11, 12. Luke Shaw earned a single and Rugby took the doubles. Chris Blowey and Stone shared the visitor’s points. St Georges B enjoyed another strong performance overcoming County Council A 7-3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Jackson grabbed a hat-trick, Earl Sweeney won two and John O’Donnell one. Jackson and Sweeney paired for the doubles. Taran Dhillon won twice for Council and Chris Brewer got the better of O’Donnell.

Daniel Stone who plays for Lillington Free Church C in Division 1

Rugby B edged Free Church B 6-4 with Adrian Pilgrim in impressive form winning his three and steering Tomas Jacko to the doubles. Jacko won one and Sarah James also contributed a single. James Berry starred for Church winning two and taking a leg off Pilgrim. Tom Brocklehurst beat James and Monika Tomaszek defeated Jacko.

Nomads Aces head the Division 2 table and inflicted a 9-1 defeat on Eathorpe B. Andy Davies and Paul Rowan were unbeaten and Tony Thomas won two, partnering Rowan for the doubles.

Mark Bastick got the consolation. WCC Coots have gone second after walloping Free Church E 9-1. Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson were unbeaten and Arun Jogi had two wins, losing to Chris Jones. Freeman and Jogi combined for the doubles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flavels 6-4 success at Warwick University A puts them 4th. Trevor Bradley’s three was supplemented by a double from Luke Hobbins and the pair won the crucial doubles. Alexander Nicholas won two in reply with Avaneesh Subramanian edging Sam Bradley 11-9 in the 5th and Hua Yan also winning one.

Free Church D accounted for Eathorpe A 7-3. Owain Jones starred with a maximum, Jeff Harris added two and Anthony Smith a single. Harris and Jones collected the doubles. Marius Morariu (2) and Elliott Hey (1) responded.

The top performance in Division 3 was Free Church F’s whitewash of Eathorpe D. Nick Newman, Morgan Page and Susie Swan now sit second. Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club continue to impress and drew at Nomads Codgers. Kannan Nithi preserved his 100% record and Doug Holden and Lloyd Pettipher added singles, Pettipher beating Steve Kurle 11-9 in the 5th. Richard Miles (2) Les Hoggins (1) and Kurle (1) and a Hoggins/ Miles doubles win ensured stalemate. Free Church H travelled to Rugby E and came away with an 8-2 victory. Deva Bakthisaran was a triple winner and Nick Darwen and Johnson Wong secured braces. Bakthisaran and Darwen pocketed the doubles. Hurshvardan won both Rugby points. Rugby D exacted revenge for their club defeating Free Church G 9-1. Martyn Lilley and Kal Singh were invincible and Dave Cox won twice. Cox and Lilley bagged the doubles. Church’s consolation came from reserve Sam Groom making his 3—aside debut.