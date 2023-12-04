Rugby B seal win against title rivals in Leamington Table Tennis League

Division 1’s top clash of the week in the Leamington Table Tennis League saw Rugby B beat St Georges A 7-3.

Radford C player Charles Brookes. His team are currently 7 points clear at the top of Division C.

The imperious Adrian Pilgrim won his three , making it 20 wins from 20 matches, Tomas Jacko added two and Sarah James one with Jacko and Pilgrim taking the doubles. Georges replied through Damon Fenton (2) and Gary Jackson (1).

Rugby (4th) are now two points adrift of 3rd placed Georges. Rugby A are just behind their B team and saw off Colebridge A 7-3. Matt Outhwaite’s treble included a close encounter with Craig Allen, Outhwaite edging it 11-9 in the 5th. Ryan Lines won two and Luke Smith beat Omar Khan 3-1. Lines and Outhwaite bagged the doubles. Allen (2) and Mike Rinnhofer (1) responded.

Ninth placed Lillington Free Church C enjoyed a welcome result against Wellesbourne securing an 8-2 win. Tom Hunt won his three as did youngster Daniel Stone who recorded his first treble at this level. Chris Blowey chipped in with two, losing to Alan Cotton. Cotton and Steve Cull nabbed the doubles 12-10 in the 5th.

The form book was set aside in Division 2. Struggling Warwick University A defeated 5th placed Whitnash 7-3. Zhuomin Tao, on debut, won his three, Shayne Shah posted two and Atakan Oktar one. Shah and Tao won the doubles 11-8 in the 5th. All three Whitnash players, Andy Coonan, Paras Tejani and Dennis Woodhead took a single.

Colebridge B moved to 6th after beating 4th placed Free Church D 7-3. Rizban Akbar was their star with a hat-trick. Dean Hicks contributed two and Jason Rainey one. Akbar and Hicks nailed the doubles. Harry Purewal, making his seasonal debut, recorded two wins and Owain Jones one.

Free Church E, in 10th, had a welcome win against Rugby C in 7th. Stefan Birca and Dan Shaw won braces for the victors. Chris Jones won once and Birca and Shaw won the deciding doubles in 5. Marina Ndumengo won twice for Rugby with Daryl Burgess and Peter Ratcliffe adding singles.

Two teams in the bottom half of Division 3 pocketed all 10 points this week. Free Church H trounced Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club through Marc Briscoe, Radu Draghici and Michael Khovanov whilst Ashorne A ‘s Jim Goodwin, Martin Hamer and William Little showed no mercy to Eathorpe D.

Nomads Dragons edged Rugby E 6-4 despite a hat-trick from Hurshvardan. Jack Kuomi supported with a single but Catherine McAuley and Mike Weaving each won twice, Jill Weaving won one and partnered McAuley to the doubles.

Free Church H also won 6-4 when visiting Eathorpe C. Deva Bakthisaran was a triple winner, Nick Darwen won two and the pair secured the doubles. Church conceded three points and Darren Hadley beat Darwen.

The top two clashed in Division A with Ashorne squeezing home 3-2 against Eathorpe F. Marius Moraraiu won his two for the losing side but Richard Grover and Alexandros Plianos won singles and the doubles. Ashorne are 2 points clear and both have 3 matches to play.

Rugby E sit a further 2 points behind in 3rd spot. They beat bottom of the table FISSC 4-1, Dave Cox (2) Jo Outhwaite (1) plus the doubles. Henry Lu stopped a whitewash.

The top three Division B teams all recorded 5-0 wins. Free Church I beat Free Church K and Alex Bosworth and Sam Groom are now 8 points clear. Radford A (Gary Edwards and Ian Ogden) overcame Free Church M and are 3 points above Rugby G (Bernie Burke and Katsuko Nagata) who defeated Free Church L.

Free Church N are making a determined bid to avoid relegation from Division C. Their 5-0 win over Eathorpe G who are now one place below them gives them an excellent chance. Susheel Gupta and Jacob Sherratt inflicted the damage.

Free Church J went third after beating bottom side Rugby H 4-1. David Wedgbury won his two singles plus the doubles with Phil Booth who won one. Elliot Lepley got the consolation.

Warwick University B are assured of the Division D title and dispatched Free Church 5-0.

Elsewhere, Lillington Free Church Table-tennis Club held its second graded tournament of the season last Saturday at St Nicholas Leisure Centre in Warwick. Another large entry from across the Midlands and Wales was enjoyed.

The Senior event was won by Church’s James Berry who pipped Craig Allen of Colebridge 3-2 after saving a match point. Daniel King Hin Sui of Warwick School was successful in the Juniors defeating Michael Khovanov of Free Church in the Final.

Toby John of Eathorpe continued his excellent progress to land the Cadet event (U15) overcoming the rapidly improving Shivam Gupta from Free Church in the Final.

The under 13s was contested as a round robin of 6 players and Penny Mull made the journey from Bridgend worthwhile when taking first place with Lucas Yin of Kidlington in second.

In the afternoon Craig Allen won the Grade A defeating Steve Bertie of Continental Stars of Birmingham in the Final. Daniel King Hin Sui landed his second winners’ trophy in Grade B overcoming Dan Shaw of Free Church in the Final.