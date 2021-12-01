Rugby Bowling Club hold presentation evening - with surprise 'Clubman of Year' award

.

Rugby Bowling Club held their annual dinner and presentation of prizes in the Bilton Road clubhouse on Saturday evening. Before commencing the proceedings there was a minute silence for the late Brian Carr, a long time club member and former county president.

Master of Ceremonies James Laidlaw welcomed all present including special guest Martyn Murley, retired Warwickshire County Bowls Association senior team manager. Club President Adrian Johnston proposed a toast to the County and in his reply Martyn congratulated the club in reaching the last 32 of Bowls England ‘Two Fours’ competition and the last 16 of the ‘Top Club’. He congratulated Jordan Ward and Craig Carter on winning the County Pairs and Tom Wheeler and Ewan Mason reaching the finals of the County 2-Woods and County Junior Singles.

Martyn Murley presented this year’s club trophies: Litchfield Cup: Winner, Craig Forster, Runner-up, Martin Collier. Turnell Cup: Winner, Bill Yates, Runner-up, Ian Gibbs. Wardrop Cup: Winner, William Higham, Runner-up, Myles Wilcox. Pairs: Winners, Dave Scobie and Adrian Johnston, Runners-up, William Higham and Ewan Mason. Handicap Cup: Winner, Jacob Mills, Runner-up, Craig Forster. Club Championship: Winner, Ewan Mason, Runner-up, Craig Carter. The final of the Two Woods between Lee Maughan and Ewan Mason will be played at the start of the 2022 season.

Nigel Townsend the Club Captain chooses the ‘Most Improved Player’ trophy winner and this year he awarded it jointly two of the young members of the club William Higham and Jacob Mills.

With the Covid restrictions resulting in very few games last year plus no annual dinner there was no ‘Clubman of the Year’ salver awarded in 2020. This award is usually chosen by the Club President but the committee decided there was one person who worked tirelessly organising roll-ups and reduced rink games and they awarded the trophy to a very surprised Club President, Adrian Johnston.