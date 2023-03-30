Rugby Gymnastics Club is on the move as phase one of new facility is complete

Rugby Gymnastics Club is finally on the move with phase one of the club’s new facility now built at Kilsby Lane in the town.

The internal fixings are being finalised along with the installation of new and existing gymnastics apparatus and equipment.

Fundraising will continue to build phase two – the mezzanine with viewing area, café and meeting rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new, purpose-built facility will provide 1,000 members with further unique opportunities for physical and social development and enable elite gymnasts to accelerate their progress.

Equipment has been installed at Rugby Gymnastics Club's new facility in Kilsby Lane

Members of the local community have come together to build the office area and base free of charge and have painted the toilets and communal area.

Advertisement

Advertisement