Rugby Gymnastics Club is on the move as phase one of new facility is complete

The internal fixings are being finalised along with the installation of new and existing gymnastics apparatus and equipment.
Fundraising will continue to build phase two – the mezzanine with viewing area, café and meeting rooms.
The new, purpose-built facility will provide 1,000 members with further unique opportunities for physical and social development and enable elite gymnasts to accelerate their progress.
Members of the local community have come together to build the office area and base free of charge and have painted the toilets and communal area.
The club would like to thank Rugby Borough Football Trust, Sport England, Gridlocked, Local Sainsburys/DHL distribution, Quartzelec, Edward Knight, H&K International, First Trenitilia, Rugby Benevolent Group, Rugby Borough Council, Virgin Trains, Bravissimo, KAM Project Consultants, family of the late David Cramphorn and all members who have donated.