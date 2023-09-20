Rugby man wins Inaugural ‘Rugby Flyer’ 25-Mile TT Cycle Challenge

Rugby resident Matthew Thompson was the quickest rider to go under the hour in Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s ‘Rugby Flyer’ inaugural 25-mile memorial challenge event at the weekend with a time of 55:43.

Three competitors achieved sub-one-hour times in blustery conditions. In second place was Edward Delville-Jones with a time of 56:53 and in third place was Ellis Pullinger in a time of 58:17.

In memory of former club member – Ralph Dougherty, also known as ‘The Rugby Flyer’- the time-trial event was open to anyone riding a standard road bike.

The grandson of The Rugby Flyer – Andrew Dougherty was on hand to present prizes and brought along his grandfather’s original bike. He said: “My grandfather would have been so proud that this event had taken place and delighted that his original bike was similar in weight to today’s more advanced bikes.”

Matthew Thompson, winner, with Andrew Dougherty The Rugby Flyer's grandson

Martin Orrill chairman of Rugby Racing Cycling Club (RRCC) said: “We had over 30 entries from across the region and the racing was very competitive. But we’re very pleased that one of our younger club members was victorious. Now we need to set a date for next year’s event.”

Winning rider Matthew Thompson said: “It was great to take part in this commemorative event, going under the hour is a big achievement and I’m very pleased that I won!”

Ralph Dougherty made competition history in 1939 by becoming the first cyclist to ‘beat the hour’ on English roads when he won the Solihull Cycling Club 25-mile time trial in 59:29.

