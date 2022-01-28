Rugby & Northampton AC lead cross county league with one race to go

Rugby & Northampton Under 17s

Rugby & Northampton AC took part in the fourth meeting of the West Midlands Young Athletes Cross Country League and came away with yet another team victory, writes John Gercs.

The competition was fierce throughout but the youngsters rose to the challenge with outstanding individual and team performances.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U11 girls team finished 2nd, led home by Elsie Bennett in 6th position.

The U11 boys finished 2nd with David Allen racing to 5th position and he was followed home by debutant Alex Kampta in 8th. The U13 boys team was 5th with Emilio Fernandez leading the R&N contingent in 25th. Olivia McGhee raced to another victory in the U13 race, leading from gun to tape. Joanna Mulreany also had an outstanding run to finish in 8th.

The U15 boys saw Arthur Tilt finish 4th, as the team finished in 3rd. Ava Rogerson finished in bronze position in the U15 girls with the team 2nd, behind a strong Wolverhampton team.

The U17 men were led home by Dominic Evans in 5th and Madeleine Jacks raced to 7th position in the U17 women’s race.