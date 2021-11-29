Rugby Police bowlers raise charity funds in memory of former member

The presentation at Rugby Police Bowls Club AGM with Katherine and Ruth Ronnie, Mark Nicholas, Dave Owen, Sue Smith and Mick Reardon

Rugby Police Bowls Club have presented £1,682 to ‘Cure Leukaemia’, a blood cancer charity in memory of Dave Ronnie, a long standing and well liked member of the club.

Dave had been diagnosed with leukaemia and passed away from Covid in April 2020, as his immune system could not fight the virus.

Dave’s wife and daughter attended the presentation, to the charity’s representative Mark Nicholas, who is a survivor of the disease and gave an inspiring insight into his life and treatment.

Dave Ronnie enjoying a glass of beer at one of the club’s annual barbecues

The money will go towards funding their Cure Leukaemia Research Nurse Tina McSkeane, who treats blood cancer patients across the West Midlands at their Clinical Centre for Haematology.

David Owen, the Rugby Police Chair said despite only having a small membership and with Covid restrictions their usual fundraising events, the amount raised was a tremendous effort.

“Dave loved his bowls especially the camaraderie and the social side, enjoying a few beers and being an ever-present member on the club’s annual tour, where he provided many a laugh with his dry sense of humour,” he said.