Rugby Racing Cycling Club Wednesday evening time trials return

Rugby Racing Cycling Club 2021

RUGBY RACING CYCLING CLUB 2022 EVENING TIME TRIAL SERIES

Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s popular Wednesday Evening Time Trial Series returns this month, with the first event taking place on Wednesday 30th March.

After a safe and successful 2021 series of events the Club is confident it can repeat this success in 2022. Club Membership has grown substantially with 90 current members and the club promotes a friendly environment with novice riders welcome.

Time Trails are an ideal introduction to the sport of Cycling, riders start at one-minute intervals and race alone against the clock. Results are based on the time taken to cover the distance, this enables new riders to ride at their own pace while still enjoying an element of competition, improving their fitness and health along the way.

Opening Club events 2022

30th March, 18:30, Willoughby

6th April, 18:30, Lawford

13th April, 18:30, Dunchurch Village Hall

20th April, 18:45, Princethorpe Hill