Rugby Racing Cycling Club Wednesday evening time trials return

RUGBY RACING CYCLING CLUB 2022 EVENING TIME TRIAL SERIES
Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s popular Wednesday Evening Time Trial Series returns this month, with the first event taking place on Wednesday 30th March.
After a safe and successful 2021 series of events the Club is confident it can repeat this success in 2022. Club Membership has grown substantially with 90 current members and the club promotes a friendly environment with novice riders welcome.
Time Trails are an ideal introduction to the sport of Cycling, riders start at one-minute intervals and race alone against the clock. Results are based on the time taken to cover the distance, this enables new riders to ride at their own pace while still enjoying an element of competition, improving their fitness and health along the way.
Opening Club events 2022
30th March, 18:30, Willoughby
6th April, 18:30, Lawford
13th April, 18:30, Dunchurch Village Hall
20th April, 18:45, Princethorpe Hill
Please visit the website for further information on how to join the Club and for a full list of events: Rugbyrcc.org.uk