Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s Laurie Bird receives Eddie Smith Memorial Trophy

The Eddie Smith Memorial Trophy winner Laurie Bird with members of his family

Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s Laurie Bird has been awarded the Eddie Smith Memorial Trophy.

The Eddie Smith Memorial Trophy, awarded for the first time in 2021, was presented to Laurie at a Rugby Racing CC meeting in the presence of his daughter and grandchildren. This magnificent trophy was donated by Saracen Road Club to commemorate the long service of one of their club's founders, Eddie Smith who served on the Midlands Committee and the RTTC National Committee for many years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handing over the freshly engraved silver-plated 19-inch high trophy, Midland DC Chairman Steve Walker said: " Laurie was nominated by three clubs and is highly regarded by many. He is a stalwart Time-keeper, Time Trial organiser, a thorough and helpful District Treasurer, and a genuinely nice guy to know. " His contribution was also recognised for his local philanthropic work with the Rugby Credit Union.

Rugby RCC Treasurer Laurie Bird receiving The Eddie Smith Memorial Trophy from Midland DC Chairman Steve Walker