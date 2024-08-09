Trey Charles (centre) scored Rugby's first two goals of the season in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Casuals (Picture: Martin Pulley)

​Rugby Town’s competitive season began with a win at the weekend, with three late goals against Wolverhampton Casuals earning them a place in the FA Cup Preliminary Round.

Valley will host another lower tier club Stone Old Alleynians on August 17, after the Staffordshire club pulled off a surprise 2-1 home win in their tie with Bedworth.

Rugby had to wait until the 82nd minute to break the deadlock on Saturday at Brinsford Lane, when Trey Charles helped home a low Ethan O’Toole corner.

O’Toole further emphasised his impact on the game after joining it from the bench with the assist for another Charles strike shortly after and he was again involved in fellow sub Harrison Nee’s added-time third.

The hosts had arguably edged the first half though, and could have easily taken the lead early in the second when keeper Paul Hathaway made a fine follow-up save to ex-Valleyman Hayden Seymour’s initial effort.

Attention now shifts to Rugby’s NPL Midlands campaign this weekend, which kicks off with the visit of newly-promoted Darlaston to the Butlin Road – followed by a trip to one of the division's pre-season favourites Corby next Wednesday (14th).

Town boss Carl Adams is looking forward to the new term and is hopeful that the experience is less torrid than last season, when Rugby flirted with relegation before surviving on the final day.

He said: “We learnt a lot last year and we definitely do not want a repeat this time round.

“Hopefully we can be challenging somewhere around midway in the table at least, but we also know that there are a number of very strong teams still in this division – so it is going to be tough.”

Adams went on to highlight the clubs which he thought would be battling it out at the top end: “I would expect Quorn and Ansty to be very strong again, with Corby also likely to be up there too.

“Walsall Wood have been very active in terms of recruitment so they appear to be going for it, and I also think Sporting Khalsa may step up a little bit from last season too.”

Saturday’s visitors Darlaston make a quick return trip to the area after opening their own season with a 4-0 FA Cup win at the weekend at Kilsby Lane against Rugby Borough.