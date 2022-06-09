Rugby's Commonwealth Games star hopes lots will become 'addicted' to bowls!

Rugby's Commonwealth Games bowler Jamie-Lea Winch

Winch, 31, made a special appearance at Hinckley’s Burbage Crusaders Bowling Club last Saturday ahead of a packed summer of sport.

The Commonwealth Games bronze and silver medallist was taking part in just one of over 800 free taster sessions across the country.

The former Bilton and Thornfield star, who now represents Kingscroft Bowls Club in Leicester, said: "Hopefully the weekend gave people the opportunity to see for themselves how addictive bowls is."I love bowls because it's so inclusive. It doesn't matter how old you are, your gender or your ability."I remember my first bowls game when I was 10-years-old - I played against a 90-year-old so it just goes to show that it doesn't matter how old you are you can play the game."Winch will be competing at her third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer and is excited to showcase her talent to the world - and to those a little closer to home.

She added: "I'm super excited. I feel as excited as my first Commonwealth Games, to be honest, because this time I will be playing in front of friends and family.

"My sisters have never seen me play before and my fiancée has never seen me represent England. So that's why I'm so excited to put on that England shirt and play.