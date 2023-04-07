Over 70 Rugby-based athletes were awarded at a glittering ceremony held at the borough’s Benn Hall.
The Rugby Sports Awards, in partnership with the GLL Sports Foundation, celebrated sporting talent from across the borough, with prizes from free gym membership, to £7,000 of financial support.Kimberley Wood, who is ranked number two in the world in the new Olympic discipline of Kayak Cross, was awarded with the 2022 Rugby Sportswoman of the Year award while the Sportsman of the Year award went to Kian Taylor-Jackson who competes as a member of the IDO street dance squad.
In 2022, Kian became British champion in a number of categories, including breakdance, and performed as part of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth games.Meanwhile, Young Sportsman of the Year was presented to Joe Rowe - a World Champion in the Topper dinghy and who has a promising future as a sailor.Rugby Borough Council spokesperson Tom Kittendorf described the awards as a celebration of Rugby’s best sporting talent while also supporting ‘emerging talent with training and physiotherapy’.
He added: “This year’s winners once again demonstrate the depth and breadth of sporting success in our borough, and all the nominated athletes can be proud of their achievements in 2022. With some great talent, and dedicated coaches, the future of sport in Rugby looks extremely promising.”The winners of the main category awards were:• The Unsung Hero 'Volunteer' Award - Jamie Lambert, Rugby Lions RFC Minis & Juniors• The Mark Gallagher Memorial Award for Coach of the Year - James Wright, Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club• The Simon Warwood Memorial Award for Young Team of the Year, - Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club Lower Age Group YDL Team• The Lion Geoff Thompson - Young Volunteer of the Year - Finley Hughes, Rugby Trampolining Club• The Young Sports Person of the Year - Joe Rowe• The Club of the Year Award - Rugby Artistic Swimming Club• The Sportsman of the Year Award - Kian Taylor-Jackson• Sportswoman of the Year - Kimberley Woods, Rugby Canoe Club• The Lifetime Achievement Award - Jon Hughes, Draycote Water Sailing ClubVisit www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawards for more information.