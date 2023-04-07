The Rugby Sports Awards, in partnership with the GLL Sports Foundation, celebrated sporting talent from across the borough.

Over 70 Rugby-based athletes were awarded at a glittering ceremony held at the borough’s Benn Hall.

The Rugby Sports Awards, in partnership with the GLL Sports Foundation, celebrated sporting talent from across the borough, with prizes from free gym membership, to £7,000 of financial support.Kimberley Wood, who is ranked number two in the world in the new Olympic discipline of Kayak Cross, was awarded with the 2022 Rugby Sportswoman of the Year award while the Sportsman of the Year award went to Kian Taylor-Jackson who competes as a member of the IDO street dance squad.

In 2022, Kian became British champion in a number of categories, including breakdance, and performed as part of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth games.Meanwhile, Young Sportsman of the Year was presented to Joe Rowe - a World Champion in the Topper dinghy and who has a promising future as a sailor.Rugby Borough Council spokesperson Tom Kittendorf described the awards as a celebration of Rugby’s best sporting talent while also supporting ‘emerging talent with training and physiotherapy’.