Rugby's Under 10s boys are Midlands hockey champions

Midlands Champions, Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club's Under 10s boys

The boys had already been crowned Warwickshire Champions two weeks before in a fiery qualifying tournament.

They made easy work of Atherstone, Hampton and Sikh Community in the group stages, before beating Edgbaston in the semis and Solihull in the finals.

This tremendous performance qualified them for the Regionals as County Champions representing Warwickshire.

Rugby's Under 10s boys with their medals, celebrating becoming Midlands Champions

Rugby knew that there would be tough challenges ahead as they were grouped with one of the favourites - National League outfit Belper (Derbyshire), Coalville (Leicestershire) and Newark (Nottinghamshire).

On the way to being crowned as champions at National League Beeston Hockey Club, Rugby & EW were unbeaten and secured a perfect record in the group and knockout stages without even conceding a goal thanks to the solid defence consisting of Charlie, Sam and Isaac – who were immensely supported by Lewis in goal who couldn’t even be beaten when facing two penalty flicks!

David, Max and Matthew were menacing in attack in every game and proved too much of a handful for the rest of the hockey elite in the U10 category.

Providing support to both the defenders and attackers were Alex, Miles, Oliver and Sam B who dominated the middle of the park.

They beat Ashby 1-0 in the quarter finals, which set up a mouth-watering semi-final against Repton, which was decided on a nerve-jangling penalty flick shootout .

Rugby took on Solihull in an all-Warwickshire final, having saved their best until last for a 3-0 victory.

There were jubilant scenes on the pitch and in the stands when the final whistle blew and Rugby & EW were crowned champions.

It was an amazing achievement for a team that have only played together for a year, showing how talent mixed with teamwork and great coaching can lead to great success.

The boys are grateful to their coaching staff, U18 representatives Charlie, Freddie and Matthew who give up their Friday nights and weekends for training and matches and do an outstanding job with the lads.

Also to Giles and Rob in the management team and all their supporters.