Runners sought to go the extra mile for charity at popular Leamington run

Leamington-based The Ups of Downs and Young People First have been named as official charities of The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run for its 20th anniversary event on Sunday, April 7.

The run is organised by the Leamington Round Table and is supported by local law firm Wright Hassall, who have provided 10 free places to each charity to help raise thousands of pounds.

Runners can now register their interest for a charity place, and if selected, will be invited to fundraise for the cause.

The charities join members of Leamington Round Table and colleagues from Wright Hassall

Money raised for Young People First will fund a confidence-building trip for up to 15 vulnerable young people between the ages of 11 and 16 to learn valuable life skills and take part in outdoor activities such as abseiling and climbing.

Jo Squires, Chief Officer at Young People First, said: “A lot of the young people that we work with do not have the opportunities that most other young people their age have, and the value of these trips is amazing in terms of building their confidence and self-esteem.

“Unfortunately, due to costs, we were unable to put on a trip last year and we would have found it difficult again this year with increased demand for our services putting a strain on our funds.

“The support from the Leamington Round Table and Wright Hassall is fantastic and the 10 free places will help to raise at least £2,500 which will make a huge difference and enable us to put on a trip for the young people this summer.

The Ups of Downs was founded in 2006 by Leamington mum-of-two Nicola Enoch following the birth of her son Tom, who was born with Down syndrome.

The Ups of Downs supports almost 60 families across Warwickshire and beyond through weekly sports and drama clubs for school age members, a youth club, and speech and language therapy sessions, ensuring children are given every opportunity to flourish and thrive.

Nicola said: “There’s lots of fear and stigma about people with learning difficulties, but our aim is to challenge and change outdated attitudes and to offer a support network for families.

“It is very much about educating and empowering our parents and the professionals who work with our children and young people.

“To partner with The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run is fantastic for us in terms of raising awareness and the money from the ten free places will help us continue to provide opportunities for children and young people with Down syndrome to ensure they live full lives.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, added: “As a local firm who have been rooted in Leamington for more than 175 years, our community has always been hugely important to us.

“Community has also always been a big part of The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run, with the event having raised more than £440,000 for local good causes since inception in 2004.

“As the run celebrates its 20th year, it’s fitting to provide 20 free places for these two fantastic charities and we hope it makes a big difference.”

Sam Tyler, from Leamington Round Table and Race Director for 2024, said: “The run has always attracted a broad range of entrants from running clubs, fundraisers and those just looking to take part for fun.

“Already, we’ve sold more than 1,300 places for this year’s event which is fantastic, and we expect it to sell-out so encourage people to sign-up early.

“To mark the 20th anniversary of the event we also have a range of merchandise which can be purchased upon registration, from hoodies, a cap, to water bottles.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our runners for what is shaping up to be a really special day.”

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run takes runners through some of the best parks and gardens Leamington Spa has to offer, starting at Newbold Terrace East and finishing at Mill Gardens, next to Jephson Gardens.

Race proceeds are distributed by the Leamington Round Table to a number of different causes and charities throughout the year.