Simmons signs new deal while duo join for 2025

​Exciting fast bowler Che Simmons has committed his future to Warwickshire after signing a contract extension with the club.

Barbados-born Simmons – who joined Warwickshire’s Academy in 2021 – has agreed an additional two years to his current deal.

It means the 20-year-old will stay at Edgbaston until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Simmons enjoyed a blistering Bears debut in the County Championship at Essex in May when he took five wickets in the match, including 3/12 off seven overs in the first innings.

Emily Arlott celebrates a wicket whilst with Birmingham Phoenix.

Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen said Simmons has the talent to go to the very top of the game.

“It’s fantastic to have Che on board as a Bear for the longer term,” added Larsen.

“He’s a pace bowler with an exceptionally high ceiling and anyone who saw his debut earlier this summer can’t fail to have been impressed. He bowled with pace and bounce and with a smooth action that made it almost appear effortless.

“His batting also continues to develop and he has the ability to score important middle to lower order runs.

Che Simmonds has signed a contract extension.

“He has the potential to really make a mark with Warwickshire over coming seasons and I look forward to seeing him progress.”

Simmons represented Barbados up to Under-19s level before moving to the UK as a 17-year-old.

He first came to prominence by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings while playing for the Franklyn Stephenson Academy, finishing with figures of 10/16 from 5.3 overs.

Simmons said: “Signing a contract with Warwickshire was a very proud moment for me and my family.

"I made the decision to come over (from Barbados) when I was 17. We didn’t know which way it was going to go, but we knew it was the right decision.

“When a club like Warwickshire asks if you want to play for them you don’t think twice. And everyone here has been so supportive since I’ve been here, it’s made the journey easier.

“My bowling skills have come a long way since I joined. Whether it be learning to swing the ball or wobble it back in, ways to outsmart a batter. There’s a lot of knowledge in the dressing room, players like Hannon-Dalby and Rushworth, it’s good to be around those guys and learn from them.

“In the next few years I want to become a regular member of the first team, contribute to winning games and hopefully to win trophies.”

Meanwhile, Bears Women have signed fast bowler Em Arlott and top-order batter Chloe Brewer as their preparations for next year’s inaugural season gathers pace.

Arlott is one of the most prolific wicket takers in the women’s game and consistently one of Central Sparks’ leading performers since they formed in 2020.

The 26-year-old – who had an England call-up in June 2021 and played on an England A tour of Australia later that year – took 17 wickets for Sparks last summer and has already matched that tally this term with four matches remaining.

She’s also been a prominent figure with Birmingham Phoenix, taking 11 wickets in The Hundred this year and scoring 54 runs in 40 balls.

“It’s a new era for women’s cricket and it’s exciting to be part of it with Bears Women,” said Arlott. “I’ve played around Edgbaston for the last four years with Sparks and Phoenix so it’ll be great to call the stadium home.

“It’ll be a proud moment to wear the Bear and Ragged Staff when the season starts next year and I’ll be doing my all for the Club.”

Chloe Brewer is a batting all-rounder who signed for the Sparks ahead of the 2023 campaign after coming through the ranks with South East Stars.

The 22-year-old opening bat has scored 154 runs for Central Sparks, her highest being 37 against Northern Diamonds at Scarborough in June.