It was a bad week for Southam Bowling Club. Pictured: Velisa Brown

Southam lost to Wolvey away in their Coventry Six match 42-55.

The only winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with Terry Dunne, Tony Hoffman, Jamie Langston who were never in trouble in their game 9-7 at 10 ends winning 19-13.

Ted Coupe (skip) Aubrey Brown, David Adnitt, Ken Tredgold were 4-14 down at 10 ends losing 16-19.

Ron Walton (skip) Denis Ward, Peter Godfrey, Jim Lynne were always in catch up 5-11 down at 10 ends losing 7-23.

Southam lost their home mixed triples match against Lillington 48-63.

Highest winning rink was skipped by Denis Ward with Sandi Couchman, Roger Jones who were 11-5 up at 10 ends winning 15-11.

Bob Jardine (skip) Jim Lynne, Rosalie Ward were 14-3 up at 10 ends but the away team rallied to close the gap and Southam just managed to hold on to win by one shot 15-14.

Ron Walton (skip) Carol Bradley, Mark Eden (first game for the club)

were in a nip and tuck game 6-6 at 9 ends 10-10 at 13 ends, 12-12 at 16 ends just losing by two shots 12-14.

Wendy Jeffs (skip) Sandi Couchman, Roger Jones lost 6-24.

Southam ladies also lost against Lillington ladies 31-48.

Sheila Lynne (skip) Marie Bromwich, Heather Brooks lost 10-14

Lynne Fowler (skip) Rosalie Ward, Carol Bradley lost by one shot 13-14.

Sue Thornicroft (skip) Sandi Couchman, Velisa Brown lost 8-20.

The nightmare week continued with a loss against Adderbury 51-84.

The only winning rink was skipped by Cliff, with Sue, Peter, JIll, 22-17.

Wendy Jeffs (skip), Barbara Godfrey, Peter Godfrey lost 7-23.

Denis Ward (skip) Rosalie Ward, Bob Freeman lost 8-18.

Bob Jardine (skip) Brian Meacham, Carol Bradley lost 14-26.