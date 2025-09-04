Southam's Laura Collett relishing return to Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Southam's Laura Collett is relishing her return to Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The last time Collett stepped out at the world-renowned event in 2011, it was not yet at 5* status, and the young 22-year-old finished 40th overall.

She returns as a two-time Olympic champion, most recently having won team gold alongside Ros Canter and Tom McEwen last summer at Paris 2024.

Now ready to state her claim on the title, riding 12-year-old mare Bling, Collett expressed her excitement in her hotly anticipated return.

"It’s really exciting to be back," she said.

"It’s been a good few years since I’ve been back here and Bling has been a horse that ever since I got her, I’ve thought can be my Burghley horse, so fingers crossed I know what I’m talking about!"

Bling is a change in horse for Collett, who is well known for her success on London 52.

The mare finished 43rd at her maiden 5* outing at Badminton earlier this year and Collett is excited for the new challenge of Burghley, with the ability to shrug off the pressure of her champion horse in favour of something different.

"The biggest thing is coming with a horse that has no expectations," she said.

"It’s only her second CCI5* and she’s on a learning curve so it’s all about experience for her rather than coming with the likes of London 52 where everyone expects the most of him.

"It’s a nice position to be in and I'm not complaining but it’s good to be come here without the pressure."

Just weeks after Defender Burghley, Collett will be part of a brilliant British team looking to clinch European gold on home soil.

The FEI European Eventing Championships will take place at Blenheim Palace, and as two-time Olympic champions in the team event, Britain will be looking to clinch top spot on the podium.

And with Defender Burghley as the perfect lead-up to the event, Collett is excited to get going and add more silverware to her CV.

"I’m really looking forward to that. It'll be exciting to have a home championship.

"I was lucky to go to Blair Castle when we had it there but to be closer to home at Blenheim Palace will feel more special and London seems to be in fantastic form, so fingers crossed.

"We have a really strong team. The British team over the last few years has been phenomenal and we’re very lucky to be part of that again.

"With London 52 the aim is to try and win double gold but there are a lot of people trying to do that as well, so fingers crossed we just have a very good week."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk