Southam’s Warburton knows he is on the right track after success at Burghley Horse Trials

Southam's Max Warburton knows that the results are coming after a brilliant outing at the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The 27-year-old and his 11-year-old gelding Deerpairc Revelry scored an overall of 83.9 points to close out their second time in Stamford.

The combination dipped under 30 to finish 12th after the dressage phase before stumbling at a tricky fence in the cross-country to pick up 20 penalties.

With their best phase to come in the show jumping, Deerpairc Revelry shook off any tiredness from the day before the storm to a brilliant clear round, crossing the finish under the proposed time and completing just his third 5* event.

Jumping clear in such a relaxed mood, Warburton is convinced that despite not making the top 10, the big results are definitely on the way after some steady improvements.

"I'm absolutely thrilled," he said. "The jumping phase is always strong for him but it gives you confidence to go in a big ring like that and ride normal like you're at Aston le Walls in the Novice.

"He such a good jumper you don't have to panic and then he's super in there.

"I think we're a step closer to having a big result for us."

With another Defender Burghley under their belt, Warburton and Deerpairc Revelry will now take some time off before returning next spring together.

And with the opportunity to shine at the biggest 5* events on the calendar again, the Southam rider is excited to put their learnings to good use and see what shape they can return to Stamford in.

"He's a very good horse and there are still a few things missing but he has another 5* completion under his belt," he said.

"We've learnt a lot about him and we will change a few things now and have him back again in a stronger position.

"We will probably go back to Badminton and then Burghley again.

"He really is a tough terrain horse and I truly believe that. There have been a couple of mistakes at Badminton and Burghley this year but we will find a way to crack that."

