Sports round-up: Try baseball at Stockton, watch grasstrack at Ashorne and play golf at the Warwickshire

Golfers at the Warwickshire's Women on Par event earlier this month

The county’s first baseball club will be based at Stockton’s football and cricket club with training starting on June 15.

Warwickshire Baseball will welcome people from all backgrounds, genders and abilities.Their initial goal is to grow the membership over this summer and enter a first team, the Stockton Grizzlies into the West Midlands league in 2023.Then the club plans to grow over the next few years to be able to field multiple teams at different levels.

Training sessions will be every Wednesday from 6-8pm and Sundays 10am-12noon.

For more information see: www.warwickshirebaseball.co.uk, Facebook - @warwwickshirebaseball, Insta - @Warwickshirebaseball and Twitter - @WarwickshireBC.

They are also trying to raise funds to construct their own diamond and backstop. Crowdfunder - https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/pitching-for-funds.

Grasstrack: Motorcycle Grasstrack returns to the area this summer with two meetings at Ashorne.

Like speedway, races consist of four laps of an oval track. The age of the bikes ranges from 50+ years right up to modern day, with various capacity engines, two strokes, four strokes, from 50cc right up to 1000cc.

Riders, both men and women, are aged from six to 70 too.

The Vintage Motorcycle Club, Grasstrack and Speedway Section are running two meetings in 2022, on Sunday, June 12 and Sunday, September 11.

Both are at Victory Field, Banbury Road (B4100), Ashorne near Leamington Spa. CV33 9QJ. Practice starts at 10.30am and first of 40 races 12.30pm. Admission is: Adults £12, concessions £10, U16s free, programmes £2.

Golf: Sixteen ladies braved the cold for The Warwickshire’s Women on Par Event, an initiative from England Golf.

The beginners, with varying degrees of experience, took on 19 challenges ranging from learning to mark your golf ball so it can be identified, to making a par score of three during the round, to completing the round with the same ball you started with.

Six groups were each accompanied by a Warwickshire lady volunteer as they headed off round the Par 3 Castle course. Amazingly no one scored less than 9 and the two winners achieved a massive total of 16.

They witnessed many pars, a brilliant chip in from off the green and a tee shot hitting the flagpole but sadly not dropping in.

By the end of the evening, sipping drinks courtesy of The Warwickshire, many ladies were exchanging contact details ready to embark on the next stage of their golf journey.

The club hope to welcome lots of them soon to their busy, enthusiastic Ladies section, captained by Mary Martin.

If you would like to find out what The Warwickshire has to offer to ladies, contact Tim Holt, membership manager on 01926 622577.