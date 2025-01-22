Squash is in the spotlight in Leamington thanks to Super League

French star Victor Crouin in action for Royals against Bristol Buccaneers. Photo: Edward Wolstenholme Studio

It’s fair to say 2024 was a landmark year for Leamington Lawn Tennis & Squash Club in more ways than one.

​Not only did it celebrate its 150th anniversary, but its squash club became National champions for the first time and came fourth in the European Championships.

To round things off, the club made its debut in the brand new Optasia Squash Super League (SSL) in November under the name of Leamington Royals, and continued in that competition into the new year with its first home game last week, a 3-1 win over Bristol Buccaneers adding to the 2-2 draw in the opener against Coolhurst Cavaliers.

And all of that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what the club has to offer overall on the squash side of things.

Tickets sold out in minutes for Leamington Royals' first Super League home game. Photo: Edward Wolstenholme Studio.

Its top-class facilities make it one of the best and most successful clubs in the country, with six teams in the Warwickshire Squash League, two ladies teams and a racketball team, as well as a thriving junior section under the gaze of head coach, Jason Pike, with well over 100 children of all ages and abilities, from beginners through to the Performance Development squad.

But it’s the SSL that will be keep the club at the forefront of many minds in the squash world. not least given the quality of players at Royals’ disposal.

It provides the opportunity for the club to put itself on the map and stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most prestigious squash clubs and venues in the country.

More importantly, it provides the opportunity for world class squash to come to local communities, at a time when the sport is seeing significant growth and prepares for its debut appearance at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Speaking prior to last week’s first home game with Bristol Buccaneers, team manager and head coach Pike said: “It’s great to be able to put Leamington Royals and the club on the map, showcasing the fabulous facilities here and the spirit and camaraderie of our membership.

"We are looking forward to some massive nights at the club when we welcome Bristol Buccaneers, St George’s Hill Knights and the return fixture against the Coolhurst Cavaliers.

"None of this would have been possible without our sponsors, Napton Cidery and Arrow Precision Engineering, who are both associated with the club, and who have agreed to support this opportunity and help bring world class squash to our doorstep.

"A massive thanks to them and with their support, we’ve looked to use our budget to invest wisely and with an eye on the 2028 Olympic Games, with Victor Crouin and Satomi Watanabe quickly becoming headline performers for their respective countries, and our U25 squad seen as the big names of tomorrow.”

As a sport, squash has had a long battle for inclusion in the Olympic Games, despite having been a regular fixture at other multi-sport events.

Having been rejected for the last four Olympic Games, it will finally make its debut in Los Angeles and, despite the sport having been a popular pastime around the world since the 19th century, its profile will surely only be heightened by inclusion in what is arguably the greatest sporting showpiece of them all.

And it’s something that those in Leamington are excited to see happen.

Pike said: “Over recent decades, squash has seen a decline in participation numbers, but certain pockets of the country thrive with big clubs becoming huge clubs as the smaller ones fall away, particularly apparent since the COVID pandemic.

“Warwickshire is one of the areas boasting great numbers with many of its clubs continuing to develop and grow, none more so than Leamington which leads the way with a thriving, diverse community of squash players playing in world class facilities.

“We have a plethora of junior talent in Warwickshire, with some of the best young players in the country training here, including Royals players Sam Osborne-Wylde and siblings, Abdallah and Mariam Eissa, all of whom will be spurred on by the opportunity to represent England at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

“Many of us believe the exposure achieved from the long overdue inclusion of Squash in the Olympics will spark a resurgence in participation numbers, not just in England but worldwide.”

Leamington Royals’ next fixture is at St George’s Hill Knights on February 14.