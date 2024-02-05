St Georges A bolster their title ambitions in Leamington Table Tennis League

Warwick University B looked with Aarathay Thusyanthan (left) and Senthoran Perananthan guiding them to a 5-0 win over Eathorpe H.

They overcame Wellesbourne 8-2 with Damon Fenton and Laurence Sweeney unbeaten in singles and doubles. Tony Deren added one. Alan Cotton and Gary Stewart replied.

Performance of the week came from Lillington Free Church C junior Daniel Stone in his inaugural Division 1 season. His hat-trick helped his team to a 6-4 win against St Georges B. Tom Hunt enjoyed two wins and Ming Fan a single. Mark Rose (2) and Earl Sweeney (1) combined to give Georges the doubles.

Bottom team WCC A held Oxhill to a draw. Taran Dhillon was a triple winner, and Niall Herbert bagged a brace. Barry Hook (2), Anthony Gorman (1) and Brian Hobill (1) responded for Oxhill with Gorman and Hook taking the doubles.

James Berry’s treble for Free Church B guided his team to a draw at WCC Bats. Tom Brocklehurst and Greg Swan chipped in with singles. Simon Griew and Martyn Todd each won twice and pocketed the doubles.

Division 2 leaders Nomads Aces put 9 more points in the kitty when facing Warwick University A. Andy Davies and Tony Thomas were unbeaten, Paul Rowan won two, losing in 4 to Hua Yan but beating Billy Leppard 12-10 in the 5th. Davies and Rowan paired for the doubles. Second spot is incredibly close.

Flavels currently occupy it on 72 points after a draw at home to Rugby C. Marina Ndumnego won her three for the visitors and was backed up with two from Daryl Burgess but Trevor Bradley (2) and singles from Sam Bradley and Luke Hobbins set up the doubles which Trevor and Luke won 3-0.

Lillington Free Church D defeated their E team 8-2 with Jeff Harris and Harry Purewal collecting 7 of the points and junior Ollie Endersby contributing a single. Stefan Birca and Chris Jones were E’s scorers with Jones just losing out to Endersby, 8 in the 5th in the match’s closest tussle. Church D are joint third with WCC Bears who also won 8-2 against bottom side Eathorpe B with both teams also on 72 points and both with a match in hand.

Paul Calloway won his three and the doubles with Clive Irwin. Irwin and Phil Paine shared the other points.

Ben James beat Irwin and fell 9-11 in the 5th to Paine who lost out to Mark Bastick.

WCC Coots, in joint 5th, are just 5 points adrift. They overcame Whitnash A 7-3 with all of their points coming from Mark Freeman and Arun Jogi. Andy Coonan, Len Coonan and Dennis Woodhead shared the losers’ points.

Colebridge B in 7th defeated Eathorpe A in 6th. Dean Hicks came away with a maximum, Andrew Rowland added two and Jason Rainey one. Marius Morariu replied with two, Elliot Hey beat Rainey 11-8 in the 5th and the duo took the doubles 3-0.

Free Church F remain second in Division 3 after beating Ashorne A 8-2. Cherry Matthews and Nick Newman won all their singles and Mark Singleton weighed in with two, losing to Jim Goodwin. Goodwin and Martin Hamer won the doubles.

WCC Flounders in 3rd also won 8-2 against Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club. Andy Caine and Steve Proctor led the way with maximums and Caine joined Jeremy Sampson (1) to win the doubles in 5. Lloyd Pettiford and Pablo Smith were single winners.

Free Church G visited Eathorpe C and drew. Radu Draghici was a triple winner, junior Bethan Jones won one and then joined Marc Briscoe to nail the doubles 12-10 in the 5th. Chris Atkins (2), Darren Hadley (2) and John Ablett (1) ensured stalemate.

Free Church H also drew with Nomads Codgers thanks in no small part to Deva Bakthisaran’s excellent three wins.

Nick Darwen and Johnson Wong shared the other Church points. Les Hoggins and Richard Miles with two wins apiece made sure the match hinged on the doubles which Codgers won 15-13 in the 5th.

The biggest win of the week came from Nomads Dragons who defeated Eathorpe D 10-0 through Catherine McAuley and Jill and Mike Weaving.

In Division A Rugby F won 4-1 at Free Church I.

Marina Ndumengo and Jo Outhwaite proved strong opposition for the Church juniors though Sam Groom was pleased with his success over Outhwaite.

Flounders overcame Radford A 4-1 with Eric Barthorpe and Simon Chalker winning all the singles. Gary Edwards and Ian Ogden won the doubles in 5 to prevent a whitewash.

Rugby G began their Division B campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Ashorne C. Pablo Caldas and Katsuko Nagata proved a strong combination.

Free Church J made it ten points from their first two outings when overcoming stablemates Free Church N by the maximum scoreline.

Ankit Sharma and David Wedgbury have pushed J to the top of Division C. In the other derby in this division Free Church L also won 5-0 against their M team.

Warwick University B look strong as well and Aarathay Thusyanthan and Senthoran Perananthan toppled Eathorpe H 5-0.