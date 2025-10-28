St Georges A set the pace in Leamington Table Tennis League

St Georges A are the early pace-setters in Division 1 after whitewashing their B team 10-0.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Allwood, Matt Hobday and Mark Jackson garnered all the points but met stout resistance. Damon Fenton lost all 3 of his singles in 5 and Danny Ricks went down 11-13 in the 5th to Jackson. In another derby, Rugby B pipped their A side 6-4. Adrian Pilgrim (3) and Tomas Jacko (2) also clinched the vital doubles. Ryan Lines (2), Marina Ndumengo (1) and Luke Smith (1) responded.

Lillington Free Church C’s Owain Jones grabbed his first Division 1 hat-trick against Eathorpe A as C won 8-2. Ricardo Bolanos also won his three with Chris Blowey adding one. Bolanos and Jones took the doubles. Elliot Hey beat Blowey 13-11 in the 5th but also lost to Bolanos 9-11 in the 5th. Pete Titmas got the other point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WCC Coots and Radford A fought out a 5-5 draw in Division 2. Padipat Pluemworasawat maintained his unbeaten record for Radford and guided Robeert Tkaczyk to the doubles. Tkaczyk won one but lost 9-11 in the 5th to Arun Jogi and 13-15 in the 5th to Steve Proctor. Jogi and Proctor both won braces and Mark Freeman procured the other point. Another draw ensued when Free Church D hosted WCC Bears.

Jay Virdi was in top form for Church nailing his 3. Anthony Smith and Susie Swan added singles. Bears bounced back through Chris Hughes (2), John Price (2) and the doubles. Eathorpe C overcame their B side 7-3. Newcomer, Peter Harris, won his three for C, as did Kieran Podbury. The duo also pocketed the doubles. B shared their points between Chris Atkins, Ben James and Jim Levack.

In Division 3 Nomads Dragons recorded an excellent 7-3 success at Eathorpe D. Jon Waters, Jill Weaving and Mike Weaving all bagged braces and Jill and Jon won the doubles. Darren Hadley won two for the villagers, beating Waters 16-14 in the 5th and John Ablett won a single. The early leaders in this division are Radford B who walloped Free Church F 10-0 courtesy of Diosdado Alferez, Mike Burrows and Andy Coonan.

They have gleaned 37 points from 5 matches. Second and third clashed with Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club getting a 6-4 verdict at Nomads Codgers. Kannan Nithi secured a maximum though he was extended to 5 by Les Hoggins. Tim Davies beat Steve Kurle in 5 to add a single and Lloyd Pettiford also won one. Davies and Nithi won the doubles. Hoggins and Kim Wong each won two for Codgers who remain second on 32 points from 4 matches. Moreton are third with 26 from 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most interesting encounters in the 2 a -side Autumn competition was the clash of the top two in Division D. Free Church M and FISSC B already look to have promotion as a certainty and a close result was the outcome when they clashed.

Leaders Church M edged the match 3-2 as David Amos won twice and Matt Hayes once. Malcolm McCulloch recorded a single for the Farmers and paired with Mandip Takhar to take the doubles 13-11 in the 5th. All teams in this division have played 5 matches. M are top on 23, FISSC B have 18 with Eathorpe H in third on 11. Eathorpe H overcame Moreton Morrell TCC B 4-1. Young Joe Titmas won his two and the doubles with Luke Hadley who won one. Bernie Spratt got the consolation. Free Church L joined Eathorpe in third after a 4-1 success over Radford F. Harry Davenport was player of the match, winning two and the doubles with Campbell Turner who beat Anthony Verdier. Young Alexander Church-Jones replied.

In Division A, Eathorpe K are currently top. WCC Wanderers were their latest victims, falling 4-1. Kieran Podbury won his two, Josh Atkins added one and the pair took the doubles. Paras Tejani avoided the whitewash.

There was another top two clash in Division B with leaders FISSC A pipping Free Church J 3-2. The match hinged on the game between the two respective number ones, Robert Bartowski of FISSC and 14 year old Otis Green of Church with Bartowski taking the spoils 14-12 in the 5th. Both players won their other singles. Church’s 12 year old Thomas Pinnington beat Mark Kingham but the Farmers landed the doubles. FISSC have 21 points and Church J 15 but Church I are right behind them on 14 after trouncing Raford D 5-0. Anay Aroon and Alfie Green were rampant. Radford D had previously beaten Rugby E 4-1, Jamie Hubbard (2), Mo Eissa (1) and the doubles. Harbinder Singh was Rugby’s scorer.

In Division C Radford E overcame Eathorpe G 5-0 when Derek Adams and Adrian Church-Jones proved invincible.