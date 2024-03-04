St George’s A take a step towards sealing runner-up spot in table tennis league

Paul Rowan who plays for Nomads Aces , the Div 2 leaders.

A won 7-3 with Laurence Sweeney reminding everyone of what a good player he is with an impressive hat-trick. Damon Fenton chipped in with two and Gary Jackson added one. Fenton and Sweeney won the doubles.

Mark Jackson was B’s mainstay with two and Mark Rose won one. Earl Sweeney was pointless but did extend son Laurence to 5. Georges A have a 3 point advantage over B with a match in hand.

Another father /son tussle came in the match between WCC Bats and leaders Free Church A, which Church won 10-0. Lee Dorning, Jack Green and Rex Wong are now 45 points clear of the chasing pack. Jack Green had the satisfaction of overcoming Dad Nilton for the second time this season though the match was very close.

Left to right: Dave Hawker and Guy Ashworth (Eathorpe) Keerthi Bakthisaran and Mans Krishnan (Church) during the Eathorpe G v Free Church O aet the top of the table in Division D.

Jack was also taken to 5 by Martin Hunter and Green and Dorning lifted the doubles in 5. At the other end of the table Wellesbourne helped their chances of survival with a 6-4 verdict over 2 player Rugby B. Pete Barrow, Alan Cotton and Steve Cull all won once and received 3 points for the shortfall in Rugby’s team.

Adrian Pilgrim won 3 for the depleted visitors and picked up the doubles with Tomas Jacko. Colebridge A overcame WCC A 7-3. Craig Allen posted a treble, Omar Khan won two as did Mike Rinnhofer. Taran Dhillon bounced Council back with a brace and steered Niall Herbert to the doubles.

Two of the strongest players clashed in Division 2 when Warwick University A entertained Free Church D. The students’ number 1, Pranav Gudipati, lost out 9-11 in the 5th to Church’s Harry Purewal in a battle royal. Purewal went on to win all three and he was aided by Ollie Endersby and Anthony Smith who won two apiece. Purewal and Smith edged Gudipati and Zhomin Tao 12-10 in the 5th to take the doubles. Gudipati took Warwick’s two consolation points. FC D sit third on 94 points.

Flavels are second on 101 points but have played two more matches. They beat a fancied WCC Bears team 7-3 with Shivam Kapur taking a triple, Trevor Bradley chiming in with 2 and Luke Hobbins 1. The strong Bradley/ Kapur pairing secured the doubles. Council replied through Paul Calloway (2) and Chris Hughes (1). Bears have 87 from 14 matches.

Leaders Nomads Aces enjoyed another big win, 8-2 against Colebridge B. Simon Nolan and Paul Rowan were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Andy Davies contributed one. Jason Rainey and Andrew Rowland shared Colebridge’s points.

Nomads have 113 from 16 matches. Rugby C beat WCC Coots 6-4 despite being lower in the Division. Arun Yogi won his 3 for Council and Cliff Jackson won once but Coots could not stave off defeat as Marina Ndumengo (2), Peter Ratcliffe (2) and Daryl Burgess (1) responded. Burgess joined Ndumnego for the winning doubles.

Promotion seeking Free Church F were undone by their H team, despite H being a player light. Nick Darwen was in unstoppable form, winning his three and taking the doubles with Deva Bakthisaran., who won 2.

Morgan Page pipped Bakthisaran deuce in the 5th for F and they received three points for the uncontested singles. Eathorpe C enjoyed a 9-1 success over Ashorne A. John Ablett and Darren Hadley won 7 of their points and Daniel Hadley added two.

Jim Goodwin avoided the whitewash. Kannan Nithi made it 36 wins from 36 outings to guide Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club to victory, 7-3, over Nomads Dragons.

Lloyd Pettiford won two and Pablo Smith one as well as assisting Nithi to a doubles win. Janice Rowan starred for Dragons with two and Jill Weaving posted one. Rugby E defeated WCC Flounders 7-3. Jack Kuomi (3), Grace Newman (2) and Ian Evans (1) set them up with Kuomi and Newman taking the doubles 11-7 in the 5th. Simon Chalker (2) and Eric Barthorpe (1) responded.

Free Church G powered to a 10-0 eclipse of Eathorpe D, Radu Draghici, Bethan Jones and Michael Khovanov the trio at the top of their form.

In Division A WCC Flounders have played two matches recently. They sneaked past Rugby F 3-2 whose Dave Cox won both singles. However, it was not Jo Outhwaite’s night as she lost 8 in the 5th to Andy Caine and 9 in the 5th to Steve Proctor. Flounders took the doubles. Flounders then beat Eathorpe E 4-1, Proctor (2), Caine (1) and the doubles.

Toby John gained the consolation. Flounders are top with 17 points from 5 matches. Ashorne B are breathing down their necks with 14 from 4 and squeezed past Free Church I 3-2. Richard Grover won both singles and guided Alexandros Plianos to the doubles.

Alex Bosworth and Sam Groom kept Church in contention. Rugby F recovered from defeat against the leaders with a 5-0 thrashing of Radford A. Dave Cox was joined by Martyn Lilley.

FISSC enjoyed a maximum haul in Division B when playing Ashorne A. Robert Bartowski and Neil Mudie were responsible, though Jim Goodwin almost snatched a point, losing 13-15 in the 5th to Mudie.

Mo Eissa won twice as Radford B overcame Free Church K 4-1. Boye Cho won a single and paired with Eissa for the doubles. Chris Bosworth responded.

The top two clashed in Division C with the adults of Free Church J beating the youngsters of Free Church L 4-1. Ankit Sharma looks stronger every week and nailed his singles. David Wedgbury won a single and played his part in the winning doubles.

Shivam Gupta took a very good consolation. With all teams having played 5 matches, J have opened up a 7 point lead at the top. L are 3 points clear of third placed Warwick University B who beat Free Church N 3-2. Michael Walsh won two and Tauseef Parkar notched one. Susheel Gupta got the better of him and guided Jacob Sherratt to the doubles. Free Church M defeated bottom side Eathorpe H 5-0 with Alexandre Diallo and Johan Pretorius doing the damage.

Division D leaders Free Church O kept their unbeaten record intact with a hard fought 3-2 verdict over a strong Eathorpe G 3-2.

