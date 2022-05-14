Strong entry from across Midlands for Lillington's table tennis tournament

.

Lillington Free Church Table-tennis Club’s final tournament of the season attracted a strong entry from across the Midlands and beyond. In the Morning the Senior Final turned out to be an all Colebridge affair with Awais Muhammed outplaying his club colleague Craig Allen.

The Junior title went to Warwick School pupil, King Hin-Siu who finished top of his round robin group. Toby Dow of Bodicote was runner-up. In the Cadet singles Ethan Fang of Birmingham Academy defeated Isaac Mak of Kidlington in an entertaining final. The host club held all the cards in the under 13 event when Mia Chan exacted revenge over Finn Bradley, to whom she had lost in her qualifying group. Both played extremely well in a competitive event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The furthest traveller on the day was Matt Blake from Sheffield and it was perhaps fitting that he won the Grade A event in the afternoon. Awais Muhammed was runner-up.

It was good to see a few female competitors and, one of them, Euelina Sychta of Coventry, lifted the Grade B contest, defeating King Hin Siu in the Final. Isaac Mak improved on his morning’s runner-up trophy to land a winner’s medal in Grade C. Reece Williams of Tamworth was runner-up. Church’s Lucy Duncan, who has recently taken up the sport after a lay-off, saw her hard work in club pay off by landing the Improvers’ event, defeating James Charlwood of Stroud in the final.