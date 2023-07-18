Register
Swimmers from Leamington Spa Swimming Club gearing up for this year’s British Summer Swimming Championships and English Summer Nationals

Swimmers from Leamington Spa Swimming Club are putting the final touches to their training in preparation to compete at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in this year’s British Summer Swimming Championships and English Summer Nationals.
By Sports Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST

These championships, which are the pinnacle for age group swimming in the country, are invitation-only, with only the top swimmers in the country being invited to compete.

Leamington’s Annabel Crees, Teia Hendley, Joshua Paton, Andre Onyekwe and Charlie Rounce have all qualified for individual events at the British Summer Championships.

In addition, Onyekwe and Rounce will be joined by Axel Martin and Ned Stevens for the boys 14/16 4x100m free relay and Onyekwe, Rounce and Stevens are joined by Dan Wilks for the boys 14/16 medley relay.

Leamington’s National Qualifiers - back row left to right: Joshua Paton, Ned Stevens, Teia Hendley, Andre Onyekwye, Charlie Rounce front row left to right: Annabel Crees, Dan Wilks, Axel Martin. Pic by LSASCLeamington’s National Qualifiers - back row left to right: Joshua Paton, Ned Stevens, Teia Hendley, Andre Onyekwye, Charlie Rounce front row left to right: Annabel Crees, Dan Wilks, Axel Martin. Pic by LSASC
Leamington’s National Qualifiers - back row left to right: Joshua Paton, Ned Stevens, Teia Hendley, Andre Onyekwye, Charlie Rounce front row left to right: Annabel Crees, Dan Wilks, Axel Martin. Pic by LSASC

Crees, Hendley, Onyekwe, Paton, Rounce and Wilks are all in action again a week later in Sheffield having also qualified for different individual events at the English Summer Nationals.

Over the course of the two weeks, the eight swimmers will race in 24 heats, aiming to qualify for the finals and the opportunity to challenge for medals.

Head Coach Graham Nash said: “Good luck to all our swimmers over the next two weeks. It's an incredible achievement to qualify to swim at these Championships so they should be really proud of themselves.

"It’s going to be a great experience for them all, competing on the big stage against some of the best swimmers in the country.”

