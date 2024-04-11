Leamington Table Tennis League.

Third-placed St Georges B closed the gap on St Georges A to one point in Division One when edging Wellesbourne 6-4.

The visitors’ Pete Barrow compiled a maximum but Georges bounced back with braces from Mark Jackson, Mark Rose and Earl Sweeney. Barrow and Steve Cull won the doubles 11-9 in the 5th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Georges A lost to Rugby A who are fourth, 4-6. Ryan Lines was the difference grabbing a treble. Matt Outhwaite won two and the duo snatched the crucial doubles 12-10 in the fifth.

Laurence Sweeney (2), Damon Fenton (1) and Gary Jackson (1) ensured the match went to the wire.

Oxhill had a welcome win, again 6-4, when visiting WCC Bats. Jeff Rigby won three, defeating Martin Hunter 12-10 in the 5th, Anthony Gorman added two and the pair won the doubles. Simon Griew (2), Nilton Green (1) and Hunter (1) responded.

Leaders Nomads Aces took a giant step towards the Division Two title when crushing Whitnash A 10-0. Andy Davies and Simon Nolan won all of their singles, though the wily Dennis Woodhead made both go to 5 and Tony Thomas also won three, being extended to 5 by Richard Smith. Nolan and Thomas pocketed the doubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eathorpe A sit 4th and swept aside Rugby C 8-2. Pete Titmas was in top form winning his three, Kieran Podbury and Elliott Hey both won twice and Hey and Titmas took the doubles. Daryl Burgess and Pete Ratcliffe scored consolations for Rugby.

Division Three leaders remain on course to land the title but were made to fight when visiting Free Church H, winning 6-4. Pablo Caldas and Dave Cox both won two, Martyn Lilley chipped in with a single and Caldas and Lilley won the doubles in 5. Deva Bakthisaran and Nick Darwen shared Church’s points.

Whitnash B, in second, trail Rugby by 15 points but made up a little ground when defeating Nomads Codgers 8-2. Len Coonan and Paras Tejani were unbeaten and Tamas Nemeth won once, as well as joining Tejani for success in the doubles. Les Hoggins and Richard Miles replied.

Free Church F, (3rd) defeated Rugby E 6-4. None could master Hurshvardan whose treble included an 11-9 in the 5th win over Nick Newman. Ian Evans and Jack Kuomi contributed singles. Morgan Page (2), Newman (2) and Mark Singleton secured the win when Newman joined Page for the doubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eathorpe C overcame Moreton Morrell Tennis Court club 8-2. Darren Hadley starred with a maximum, Josh Atkins and Daniel Hadley added braces and the Hadleys won the doubles. Pablo Smith took both Moreton’s points.