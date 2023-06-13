Team Enable's youngest rider and a great prospect for the future, Jefferson Tear, will be out of action for several weeks following a training accident.

Jefferson who finished 2nd overall and won 4 events in the Under 16 West Midlands Cyclo Cross series last season when only 14-year- oldhas dominated the current Midlands Friday night Mt Bike series for riders under 16, hopes to get back in competition very soon.

At the latest round (5) at Wadenhoe Northamptonshire, Ryan Henry won the Veteran 40 + Race, Lindsey Newman was once again the winner of the Ladies Veteran race and Nick Popham had a rare defeat in the Veteran men's event finishing a close 2nd, but still leads the overall series.

Jefferson Tear is out for a number of weeks. Pic by DHPhoto.

Road Race rider Malc Moore finished fifth in the Percy Stallard National Road Race series, at Milton Keynes, following his sixth place in the series event the week before, and will now aim for a podium place in the Overall Series.

Senior rider Oliver Searle is making a name for himself winning the 1485 Tri Club 10 mile Time Trial on a standard Road Bike with a time of 23 mins 15 secs and then switched disciplines to finish 16th in the Owen Blower Mem Road Race against 1st, 2nd and 3rd Cat riders.

There was more success for Team Enable riders in Mid Week Evening Time Trials. Greg Ashley won the Rugby R C.C. 10 mile event with a time of 23.09 on a very windy evening. This is Greg's final event before competing in the Austrian Iron Man event along with teammate Zoe Shepherd.

In the Leamington C and A.C. event held on the Barford, Wellesbourne course, Andy Oliver was second fastest with 23 mins 01 secs, Andy Jackson 4th with 23-37 and Dave Ashworth finished with 27-17.

At the Hinckley C.C. Ev T T Simon Law was second fastest with 21-44 , Mark Wise 3rd with 21-58 and Oliver Searle fastest on Std Road Bike with 23-33.