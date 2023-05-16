Team Riders rack up the victories around the country this weekend

Team Enable riders were in terrific form at the weekend, gaining six victories and recording some impressive times at events around the U.K.

Nick Whitley, won the Welsh National mountain Bike Cross Country Championship for riders 50 and over at the event nearr Aberdare over a very testing course with big,long climbs and fast technical descents. Nick is the current West Midlands Cyclo Cross series champion.

It was Team Enable all the way at the Friday Night Midland Mt Bike series at Wibtoft, nr Hinckley. Nick Popham won the 50+ race, Kirby Bennett won the 60+ race. Lindsay Newman was first in the Lady Veteran race and 15yr old Jefferson Tear won the Under 16 youths race on a course that was very wet and soggy following recent rain.

Time Trial star, 58 year-old Simon Law continued his fantastic form with an outstanding ride in the Melton Olympic 25 mile Time Trial, near Newark on Trent, with a personal best time of 53 mins 5 secs. It secured first place in his age group, ninth fastest out of a top class field of 80 riders and fifth fastest on standard, with an average speed of 28.3 mph, despite a very strong head wind , back from the 1/2 way turn.

Race winner Simon Law.

Simon will try his hand at road racing on June 25th, when he takes part in the BMCR National Handicap Championships, organised by Team Enable , at Napton, South Warks.