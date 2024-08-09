The ‘Brakes’ are off with match-winning sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly-promoted Leamington FC are starting the 2024/25 season with a new addition to the squad – a leading local law firm.

It’s the first time Blythe Liggins has sponsored the high-flying Brakes and will see the firm’s logo on one of the sleeves of their home shirt as they mark a quick return to the National League North.

There’s also every chance the distinctive gold and black striped shirt will be seen on national television as various National League North matches will be shown by a major broadcaster.

Additionally, the Blythe Liggins sponsorship deal extends to a pitch-side board at Leamington’s stadium in Harbury Lane which regularly sees 600 fans cheer on the Brakes.

Simon Davies, Leamington FC Commercial Manager, with David Lester, senior partner at Blythe Liggins

David Lester, senior partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “It’s fantastic that our first sponsorship deal with Leamington FC coincides with their rapid promotion back to National League North which is home to some real big hitters.

“We hope it also brings the Brakes some extra luck and, who knows, as it’s a team packed with talent and dedication they can build upon their recent success and play towards as high a finish as possible.”

Jim Scott, chairman at Leamington FC, said: “Our thanks go to Blythe Liggins, our brand-new legal partners, who are a well-established legal practice in the town with clients in Warwickshire and further afield.

“It’s great to welcome them to the Leamington FC family in what promises to be a very exciting season ahead for the Brakes.”

For more information on Blythe Liggins, call 01926 831231 or visit www.blytheliggins.co.uk, while to keep up to date with Leamington FC, visit www.leamingtonfc.co.uk.