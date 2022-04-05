Thornfield bowls gala

With the final set of fixtures played the crown went to ‘Colin's Cubs’ (Martin Sandwell, Ian Box, Colin Loveitt and Nigel Malka) with 29 points, in second place with 28 points were ‘Here Again’. Seven points back were ‘Rink Raiders’ in fourth, joint fifth went to ‘Dolly Mixtures’ and ‘Cov Allstars’ with 20 points.

DARTS: In the Rugby LVA Darts League, Men’s A - Jolly Abbott A take another step towards to title beating Railway Club 5-2 but Railway Club came back level from 0-2 down.

Abbott now have a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Squirrel Nuts go joint second with Squirrel Second String on 22 points, beating WE r House 5-2, after taking all first four games.

Old Men & Them are also dominant 6-1, but did go 1-0 down to Crow Pie A.

Webb Ellis also climbed the table as they came from 1-2 down to beat Brandon Club 5-2 .

Men’s B: Workers Wanderers and West Indian Club A lead on 26 points. Results: Fighting Cocks 4-3 St. Thomas Cross, Golden Arrows 4-3 West Indian Club B, The Bell 4-3 Crow Pie B, Workers Wanderers 5-2 Jolly Abbott B, West Indian Club A 5 2 Stag & Pheasant.