Thornfield host RNLI Charity Gala

Rugby Thornfield IBC hosted a 16-team charity gala in aid of the RNLI, each team playing four games of four ends.

Heading into the half-time break ‘Rugby Robins’ and ‘Captain Pugwash’ were joint first on 13 points, one point ahead of ‘All at Sea’, ‘Team 2’ and ‘Team 13’.

With the third game completed ‘Captain Pugwash’ now was alone in first place, two points ahead of ‘Team 2’ and ‘All at Sea’ in joint second, they in turn were four points clear of ‘Team 15’ and ‘Team 13’.

A strong finish saw ‘Captain Pugwash’ hold onto top spot with 26 points, second with 24 points were ‘Team 2’, joint third went to ‘Team 15’ and ‘All at Sea’, with ‘Rugby Robins’ completing the top five with 18 points.