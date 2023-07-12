Three wins for Leamington fighters at Birmingham v Warwickshire rivalry show

The Birmingham v Warwickshire boxing division rivalry returned last Sunday afternoon at Acocks Green gym, writes Joe Donnelly.

Jamie Ashfield has his hand raised in victory over Aayan Pascha. Pic by Mike Lockley.

It featured wins for boxers from three Leamington clubs on a big day for the town.

Max McCracken, of Leamington's Cleary's ABC, faced Rohan Singh, of BCB in a bout had everything, with both boxers giving 100 per cent.

A cracking contest which went to McCracken via a split decision. That pleased former world amateur champion Frankie Gavin, who was in McCracken's corner.

Jamie Ashfield, of Royal Leamington Spa, faced Aayan Pascha (HiTec) in a real barnstormer of a contest, both lads landing big shots throughout.

The bout went to Ashfield by a well deserved unanimous decision.