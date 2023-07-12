Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Three wins for Leamington fighters at Birmingham v Warwickshire rivalry show

The Birmingham v Warwickshire boxing division rivalry returned last Sunday afternoon at Acocks Green gym, writes Joe Donnelly.
By Joe Donnelly
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST
Jamie Ashfield has his hand raised in victory over Aayan Pascha. Pic by Mike Lockley.Jamie Ashfield has his hand raised in victory over Aayan Pascha. Pic by Mike Lockley.
Jamie Ashfield has his hand raised in victory over Aayan Pascha. Pic by Mike Lockley.

It featured wins for boxers from three Leamington clubs on a big day for the town.

Max McCracken, of Leamington's Cleary's ABC, faced Rohan Singh, of BCB in a bout had everything, with both boxers giving 100 per cent.

A cracking contest which went to McCracken via a split decision. That pleased former world amateur champion Frankie Gavin, who was in McCracken's corner.

Most Popular

Jamie Ashfield, of Royal Leamington Spa, faced Aayan Pascha (HiTec) in a real barnstormer of a contest, both lads landing big shots throughout.

The bout went to Ashfield by a well deserved unanimous decision.

Leamington Community's Pargat Singh came up against Kieran Everett, of Solihull ABC in a cracking contest. Everett won the first round, but Singh rallied to take an unanimous verdict.

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwickshireBirmingham