Three wins for Leamington fighters at Birmingham v Warwickshire rivalry show

It featured wins for boxers from three Leamington clubs on a big day for the town.
Max McCracken, of Leamington's Cleary's ABC, faced Rohan Singh, of BCB in a bout had everything, with both boxers giving 100 per cent.
A cracking contest which went to McCracken via a split decision. That pleased former world amateur champion Frankie Gavin, who was in McCracken's corner.
Jamie Ashfield, of Royal Leamington Spa, faced Aayan Pascha (HiTec) in a real barnstormer of a contest, both lads landing big shots throughout.
The bout went to Ashfield by a well deserved unanimous decision.
Leamington Community's Pargat Singh came up against Kieran Everett, of Solihull ABC in a cracking contest. Everett won the first round, but Singh rallied to take an unanimous verdict.