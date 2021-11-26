Trainer Dan Skelton achieves 1,000 winners

Trainer Dan Skelton celebrating his 1,000th winner (Picture Dan Skelton Racing Twitter)

Shelfield Green trainer Dan Skelton reached a milestone at Ascot on Friday when Faivoir, ridden by his brother Harry, became the 1,000th winner of his burgeoning career, writes David Hucker.

Skelton's horses are divided between two yards, Lodge Hill and Badbury Hill Barn, with all but four of his wins coming in the UK, being topped up by three in France and one in Ireland. He sent out 27 winners from 171 runners in his first season in 2013/14, building up to a total of 205 just five years later when he became only the second jumps trainer after Martin Pipe to reach a double century.

A double at Warwick on Wednesday with the promising Hartur D'Oudairies and West Balboa had taken him to the threshold on 999 and, six runners later, Faivoir brought up the magic figure when beating Torn And Frayed in a match.

Skelton will not be resting on his laurels as he seeks to add more wins to his tally and John Locke's success in the opening race at Huntingdon on Saturday was the first towards the next milestone. In the meantime, there is plenty to look forward to for the rest of this season with established chasers Allmankind, Nube Negra and Protektorat plus novices My Drogo and Third Time Lucki challenging for the big prizes.