Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies and jockey Finn Lambert claim two wins at Warwick

Cotswold trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies and conditional jockey Finn Lambert were the team in form at Warwick on Wednesday, landing a double courtesy of Lord Of Cheshire and Push The Button, writes David Hucker.

Thomas Darby clears the last in the John Sumner Memorial Veterans' Handicap Chase

Lord Of Cheshire made all the running to take the opening Bluenose Day 18th December Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and Lambert repeated the tactics on Push The Button in the Olly Murphy Racing Novices' Hurdle.

Just two horses from an initial entry of seven were declared to run in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase, the Dan Skelton-trained Pembroke and Matata. With Matata withdrawn due to a respiratory infection, Pembroke only had to canter from the last fence to the finishing line to collect the £18,000 prize fund and give Skelton his 37th winner of the season.

With odds-on favourite Act Of Authority withdrawn at the start, the way was left clear for 4/1 shot El Saviour, taken into the lead by Tom Cannon approaching the home turn, to win the Denis O'Connell Memorial “National Hunt” Novices' Hurdle, seeing off outsider Myfanwy's Magic by half a length in an exciting finish.