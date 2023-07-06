Trio of titles as Rugby & Northampton AC stars shine at English Schools

Three junior athletes from Rugby & Northampton AC clinched gold medals on a memorable weekend for the club at the iconic English Schools Championships.

Each year the club typically has a handful of athletes qualify but this year no less than 38 from the club qualified, which was an impressive achievement in itself.

On the first morning, the stage was set for Moyo Stumphenhusen to take part in the junior boys discus.

The competition was extremely tight until Stumphenhusen launched the discus just short of 52m – the sixth furthest throw of all time – to claim a well deserved gold.

Rugby & Northampton AC's Grace McCollin won gold in the U15G 75m hurdles at the English Schools Championships

The second day saw pre-race favourite Grace McCollin line up in the U15G 75m hurdles and she delivered gold, making a blistering start and powering away from the rest of the field to win by a clear margin.

The very last race of the day saw Olivia McGhee line up in the U15G 1500m.

The early pace was breathtaking but McGhee stayed calm in the main bunch, only to close down the leaders on the last lap and she took the lead with 200m to go and never looked back to claim gold.

There was yet more medal success for the club athletes, however.

Arthur Tilt raced to the silver medal in the 1500m U17M steeplechase with the club also having Ibrahim Achi and Ben Smith just behind him in the same race.

To round off the medal rush, Savannah Morgan, finished an incredible third in the U17G 100m competing in her first year in the age group.

The outstanding performances did not stop, however, as Sophia Barrett, Isabelle Knight, David Oduwusi and Oliver Parker all came within inches of claiming a medal in their respective events.

Hayley Dimond was sixth in the senior girls shot, Charlotte Bowers claimed seventh place in the senior girls hammer while Lucy Boyes, Penelope Jones, Elliot Godfrey, Jacob Vural and Isabel Mur all made their finals to round off a truly outstanding set of results.

R&N then hosted the annual Chairman’s Cup at its Moulton base last Sunday.

The event is a team competition for Northants Clubs with U11 and U13 events.

The day started well for the R&N youngsters with individual victories for Finley Snow, Alex Kampta and Bella Lamb in the 800m races.

The 200m races then followed and there were further successes for Jack Brawn, Ava Hession, Thomas Birkinshaw, Kye McCabe, Bertie Davis and Lewis Mukurati.

The 100m races saw further victories for Hession, McCabe and Mukurati with Reese Ridgway also claiming top spot in her race.

The field athletes also produced some stellar performances with victories for Freya Carty, Liam Mumbure, Taya Young, Joe Walden, Eva Birkinshaw and Lucas Toombs.

The relays topped off an excellent day’s athletics with the U11 teams storming to victory while the U13 girls relay team took victory, beating all the boys teams

