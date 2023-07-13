Two trophies are secured as Rugby Chess Club savour a successful season

Rugby Chess Club’s A and B teams have won trophies in the Coventry Chess League this season.

The A team clinched the Division Two title with a convincing 3-1 win over Coventry Chess Academy in the final round.

The team consisted of captain John Hall, Martin Wilson, Dave Riley and Simon Turner, who scored a total of 19 points out of 24 games while two other team members were Arthur Hibbitt and Cristian Lungu.

The team played from October to March and won 11 of their 14 matches, drawing one and losing the other two for what was an, overall, very satisfying performance.

The two losses they had were in the first half of the season to Nuneaton and Warwick University but they avenged both losses in the second half of the campaign.

Captain Hall said: “It was a great team effort and we are delighted to win the division.

“We had some tough matches along the way but we always played with confidence and determination.”

The B team also had a successful season, winning the Plate Trophy for the first time.

The team, led by Malcolm Harding, beat three higher-ranked teams in the knockout competition, thanks to the handicap system and some fine individual performances.

Harding said: “We are very happy to win the Plate Trophy.

It was a challenging competition but we showed our fighting spirit and managed to pull off some upsets.

“We especially enjoyed the final match against Coventry Chess Academy B, where Mick Perchard and I won two close games to seal the victory.”

The trophies were presented by Mike Johnson, the president of the Coventry Chess League, at a ceremony held at Rugby Chess Club.

Johnson congratulated both teams on their achievements and praised the club for its contribution to chess in the region.

Rugby Chess Club welcomes players of all ages and abilities to join its friendly and active club.

The club meets on the first and third Monday at 7:30 pm at Rugby Workers Club on Oliver Street.

