Tyson Fury impressed by Matty Harris' knockout victory

Matty Harris with champ Tyson Fury.

The Leamington fighter, the youngest-ranked heavyweight in the UK (22), took on Poland’s Pawel Strykowski.

It was clear from the start that Matty was in control, working off his jab and varying his punch selection.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty had Stryowski down twice before the referee waved it off on the bell, reaping high praise from the commentators.

After the fight, Fury took time to chat with Matty, impressed with what his saw.

Matty will be back out again on Channel 5 on July 30, looking to extend his unbeaten record with another knockout display.