Unbeaten Leamington Royals all set for Bristol Buccaneers test

Leamington Royals have had a great campaign so far.

Leamington Royals play their penultimate game tonight [Friday] in the pool stages of the brand new Optasia Squash Super League (SSL), looking for a good win which might, other results dependent, secure their place in Finals weekend with a game to spare.

After a fantastic 3-1 home win over Coolhurst Cavaliers two weeks ago, the Royals (the 2024 National Club Champions) currently boast three wins and a draw from their four games and sit second in the SSL table behind the Chichester Centurions, the only other unbeaten team.

Two weeks ago, the home crowd were treated to some fabulous squash with European #1, Frenchman Victor Crouin (WR15), England #5 Lucy Turmel (WR25) and Club Hero, Rory Richmond, all winning their games in front of a packed house at Guy’s Cliffe Avenue and live on Squash TV.

Tonight, they travel to face the swashbuckling Bristol Buccaneers, looking to repeat the home win they secured over the Buccaneers back in January.

However, all eight players will be different from that first fixture, and it promises to be a great match up and what better way to spend a Friday evening than watching some of the world’s best pros, the country’s best young (U25) players and club ‘Heroes’ slug it out and all streamed live on Squash TV.

Tonight, with Crouin playing in the German Open, the Royals are led by club favourite and double Commonwealth Games medallist, Declan James (WR26). James, who was part of the 2024 National Clubs winning team, will have his work cut though as he comes up against one of the all-time greats of the game, Mohamed El Shorbagy (WR8), the Egyptian-born England #1, the 2017 World Champion and who has been WR1 on numerous occasions over the last decade.

The ladies’ pro match sees Royals’ Satomi Watanabe (WR11), the Japanese #1, looking to continue her unbeaten run in a Royals shirt. Watanabe, who was the first Japanese player ever to be ranked in the world top 10 earlier this month, is up against the Malaysian #2, Rachel Arnold (WR20).

The U25 game is a men’s clash tonight and promises to be a thriller with Sam Osborne-Wylde (WR93) making his Royals debut. Osborne-Wylde, who was part of England’s World Junior gold medal team in 2022 and has been rocketing up the rankings in recent weeks, is up against Jared Carter (WR233).

The team captains and Club ‘heroes’ will be first on court and both sides have had to make late changes here due to illness. Royals’ Owain Taylor (WR106) was due to play but both he and then subsequently his opponent, James Peach (WR164 - who beat Taylor in January), have succumbed to the flu bug. Ben Smith (WR77) who was pulled in to make his third SSL appearance for the Royals to match up with Peach, is now facing the Malaysian, Darren Pragasam (WR123).

Royals’ team Manager and Head Coach, Jason Pike, said: “We’re really looking forward to our return fixture against the Buccaneers. Bristol is a great venue, and I am sure it will be a packed house for what promises to be a great match up.

"We’re hoping for another win and to take another step closer to Finals weekend, but any team that contains Mo is a tough proposition. He opened court six at Leamington back in 2016 when he was at the top of the world rankings and peak of his powers – it was a day our members will never forget.

“As always, none of this would have been possible without our sponsors, Napton Cidery and Arrow Precision Engineering, who are both associated with the club, and who have agreed to support this opportunity and help bring world class squash to our doorstep. A massive thanks to them for their continued support.”