Victory and medals for Rugby & Northampton AC's young cross country runners

Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club’s Under 11 boys enjoyed a superb team victory in the West Midlands Cross Country League

Rugby & Northampton AC’s young cross country runners started their final West Midlands League fixture knowing that a victory on the day would secure overall series victory and they did not disappoint, claiming the event and the series by an emphatic margin.

The U11 boys led the way with a superb team victory on the day with David Allen finishing in 5th position with Alex Kampta just behind in 9th.

The U13 boys were led home by Freddie Harris in an outstanding 14th whilst Arthur Tilt finished an impressive 3rd with Nathan Lamb a few seconds behind in 5th. Dominic Evans also won a bronze medal and he was ably assisted by team-mates Ned Gilford, Thomas Brinkley and Danny Carter.

Olivia McGhee led for the whole race to claim Under 13s gold and overall victory

The girls also excelled with the U11s, packing well to claim third, with Amelie Heron leading the R&N contingent in 16th. The outstanding individual performance of day, came yet again from Olivia McGhee who led for the whole race to claim gold and overall victory.

This was replicated by the team as they won gold overall with Joanna Mulreany, Esther Hutchins Morant, Merryn Hutchins Morant and Sylvia Watson. The U15 girls claimed the silver medals both on the day and overall with the team of Ava Rogerson, Rebecca Eaton, Ava Farren, Jemima Cooper and Sophie Hancock being pipped by a very strong Wolverhampton team.