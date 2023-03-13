Volcano cruises to victory at Warwick's annual Four Legged Friend Raceday

The popular grey Volcano made just about all the running to land the Carol's, Eddie's & Dan's Special Birthdays Handicap Chase, highlight of Warwick's annual Four Legged Friend Raceday on Sunday.

Out to make it a hat-trick of wins in the race, Volcano had company in the shape of Gats And Co for much of the first circuit, but he was out on his own on the second, responding to Ben Jones' calls and seeing out the three miles and five furlongs trip strongly to beat Destiny Is All by 5½ lengths.

The snow and rain in the days leading up to the meeting had changed the going to soft, heavy in places, putting an emphasis on stamina rather than speed. Six set out for the first race, the Pony Racing Authority Graduates Handicap Hurdle over two miles, with Telhimlisten, a winner at Southwell six days earlier, sent off the hot 1/2 favourite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ridden by Luca Morgan, the most experienced of the jockeys in the field, Telhimlisten made all the running, going clear entering the home straight and putting 11 lengths between himself and Erigmoor.

Volcano jumps the last in the Carol's,Eddie's and Dan's Special Birthdays Handicap Chase. Pic by David Pratt

In the absence of likely favourite Dancila, it was Roccovango and King Of Brazil who dominated the betting for the TV Profits Returned To Racing Novices' Hurdle, also over two miles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Punters got it spot on as King Of Brazil made all the running in the hands of Gavin Sheehan to deny Gaye Legacy and give trainer Katy Price her first winner for 270 days.

Just five contested the Class 3 EBF Mares' Novices' Chase (Qualifier For The EBF Mares' Chase Series) and the market was headed by La Domaniale.

Held up by Jonjo O'Neill Jnr, she never got into contention on this much softer surface and the race went to Haute Estime, trained at Kinross in Scotland by Lucinda Russell, who just got the better of Midnight Mary in a thrilling duel from the final fence.

Advertisement

Advertisement