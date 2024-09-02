Warwick Boat Club see long-term planning start to pay off

Warwick Boat Club's Premier Division title-winning side.

At a local level, it is satisfying when long term plans by sports clubs finally come to fruition.

Over 10 years ago, coaches, senior players and a small committee at Warwick Boat Club decided on a strategy “Performance Tennis,” designed to improve team tennis, set a training schedule, regular coaching, and provide a more competitive edge in matches.

Teams at Warwick Boat Club have achieved their major goal, winning Coventry league titles this season. Both men and ladies’ first teams won Premier Division titles. A historic achievement for the club.

It is a cause for celebration, particularly for the women, captained by Helen Simpson, who led the team to a memorable 4-0 victory over close rivals Leamington. “ Winning titles is a testament to the hard work put in by many people over the last few years,” says Helen, pointing out that the third and fifth teams had also secured promotion.

Most impressive, however is five of the winning ladies first team are aged 16 or younger. This promises even more success in the future as the girls get older, gain more experience, and continue to improve their technique, something not lost on the competition in the Coventry league.

The girls still have some way to go to equal the men’s team achievements. Captain Cameron Malik led his team to the Premier league title for the sixth successive year.